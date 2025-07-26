Middle Tennessee Landscaping Company Niedergeses Landscape Announces Launch Of New Website And Rebranding To Celebrate 30 Years In Business

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp)Niedergeses Landscape unveils a redesigned website and refreshed branding to commemorate 30 years of business in Columbia, Tennessee.

Columbia, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Niedergeses Landscape, a leader in custom landscaping services in Middle Tennessee, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and rebranding efforts, marking 30 years of business success. This milestone highlights the company's commitment to modernization and enhancing its digital presence to better serve both current and future clients.

Since its founding in 1995, Niedergeses Landscape has been known for delivering high-quality, customized landscaping solutions throughout Columbia and the surrounding areas. The new website aims to provide an enhanced user experience, with a mobile-friendly interface and easy navigation, allowing prospective clients to quickly learn about the company's services, view project portfolios, and easily contact the team.

The Featured Projects section of the new website showcases a range of completed projects, demonstrating the team's expertise in designing and constructing outdoor spaces of various sizes. Additionally, the website simplifies the process for clients to initiate a landscaping project by allowing them to submit inquiries, schedule consultations, and access more information about the company's services, including landscape design, construction, drainage, and maintenance.

The rebranding effort includes a refreshed logo and updated color palette, which align with Niedergeses Landscape's continued growth and focus on innovation. This updated look reflects the company's values of professionalism, quality craftsmanship, and reliability, providing a more modern and client-focused identity.

With the launch of the new website and rebranding, Niedergeses Landscape is positioning itself for continued success and enhanced client engagement. The digital update supports the landscape company 's ongoing efforts to stay ahead of industry trends while ensuring an efficient and accessible client experience.

Reflecting on the launch, owner Jayme Niedergeses states, "Our mission for the past 30 years has been simple: to help people create outdoor spaces they can truly enjoy. With this new website and refreshed look, we're making it even easier for clients to see what's possible and take the first step toward transforming their property. This rebrand is about more than just design, it's about staying true to the values that have kept us serving Middle Tennessee for three decades."

As Niedergeses Landscape enters its fourth decade in business, the company remains dedicated to providing top-tier landscaping services and building lasting relationships with clients. The new website and rebranding efforts mark the beginning of a new chapter, positioning the company for further growth and success in the years ahead.

About Niedergeses Landscape:

Founded in 1995, Niedergeses Landscape is a full-service landscaping company based in Columbia, TN. The company specializes in design, installation, and maintenance, offering custom landscaping solutions for both residential and commercial clients throughout Middle Tennessee. Known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Niedergeses Landscape continues to create beautiful, functional outdoor spaces that transform landscapes.