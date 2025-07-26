Pacifica Silver Closes $1.0 Million Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) ("Pacifica Silver Corp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing by issuing 2,500,000 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share (the "Offering").

No finders' fees were payable under the Offering. The Shares under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale until November 26, 2025. The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital and future payables related to the acquisition of the Claudia project located in Durango, Mexico.

Mr. Todd Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company and Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, a director of the Company, subscribed for 250,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $100,000 and 25,000 Shares for gross proceeds of $10,000, respectively, and such participation will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with Mr. Anthony's and Mr. Mendoza's participation in the Offering in reliance of Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that their participation in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. (" Pacifica ") a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

President and CEO