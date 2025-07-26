IFF Introduces ENVIROCAPTM, A Breakthrough Scent Delivery Technology For Fabric Care
|
(1)
|
Regulation (EU) 2023/2055 of 25 September 2023 amending Annex XVII to EU REACH Regulation (Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006) as regards synthetic polymer microparticles,
|
(2)
|
According to Biodegradability rules as outlined in the Appendix 15 of the EU Microplastics Restriction,
|
(3)
|
According to the criteria of the Vegan Society | Certificate available on demand
|
(4)
|
Mintel, The Future of Fabric Care, 2024
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .
©2025 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment