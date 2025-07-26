IFF Introduces ENVIROCAPTM, A Breakthrough Scent Delivery Technology For Fabric Care

(BUSINESS WIRE )--IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in flavors, fragrances, and biosciences, has launched ENVIROCAPTM - its newest sustainable scent delivery system designed for the future of fabric care . Developed by IFF's world-class scientists and fragrance delivery experts, ENVIROCAPTM sets a new standard in innovation: it is fully ECHA-compliant1, biodegradable2 and vegan-suitable3. At the heart of this technology is a proprietary biopolymer that delivers long-lasting fragrance while reducing environmental impact. ENVIROCAPTM not only meets the rising consumer demand for sustainability - it redefines the standard for performance and cost-efficiency.

“The launch of ENVIROCAPTM marks a bold new chapter in fragrance encapsulation,” said Ana Paula Mendonça, president, IFF Scent.“In 2005, IFF revolutionized laundry care with scent bursts that brought joy throughout the day. Now, we're leveraging our leading nature-based bio innovation capabilities to redefine the power of scent technology in laundry - delivering superior sustainability and performance without compromise. With ENVIROCAPTM, we aim to support our customers in innovating and bringing true differentiation through elevated sensory impact and sustainability, while delighting consumers with memorable scent experiences.”

The development of ENVIROCAPTM is rooted in IFF's deep understanding of the consumer's laundry care journey - from the moment of purchase to the emotional“moment of truth” when freshly washed clothes are experienced for the first time. Around the world, consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable choices and expect brands to take responsibility for designing products with the environment in mind. ENVIROCAPTM directly answers this call. It delivers an uplifting, long-lasting scent experience that enhances freshness from wash to wear - while aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly, high-performing and value-driven fabric care solutions.

ENVIROCAPTM also allows perfumers great olfactive freedom to harness the virtually limitless possibilities offered by IFF's extensive fragrance ingredient portfolio. From sparkling citrus to joyful fruity or sensual floral notes and beyond, ENVIROCAPTM works across all stages of the laundry experience - making joy with scent, one laundry cycle at a time.

