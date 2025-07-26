Iran Confronts Terror Outside Court Building, Lives Lost And Injured (VIDEO)
Five people were killed and 13 were injured as a result of the incident. Three of the attackers were neutralized. The group "Jaish al-Adl" ("Army of Justice") claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is recognized as a terrorist organization in Iran.
After the attack in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, the authorities called on the local population to stay away from the scene.
