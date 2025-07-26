Iran Confronts Terror Outside Court Building, Lives Lost And Injured (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Unknown persons opened fire on the courthouse in the Iranian city of Zahedan, located near the Pakistani border, Trend reports via the Tasnim news agency.

Five people were killed and 13 were injured as a result of the incident. Three of the attackers were neutralized. The group "Jaish al-Adl" ("Army of Justice") claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is recognized as a terrorist organization in Iran.

After the attack in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, the authorities called on the local population to stay away from the scene.

