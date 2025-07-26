Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Confronts Terror Outside Court Building, Lives Lost And Injured (VIDEO)


2025-07-26 05:37:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Unknown persons opened fire on the courthouse in the Iranian city of Zahedan, located near the Pakistani border, Trend reports via the Tasnim news agency.

Five people were killed and 13 were injured as a result of the incident. Three of the attackers were neutralized. The group "Jaish al-Adl" ("Army of Justice") claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is recognized as a terrorist organization in Iran.

After the attack in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, the authorities called on the local population to stay away from the scene.

MENAFN26072025000187011040ID1109844909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search