Tamil Nadu To Host Key Carbon Capture Testbed For Cement Industry

MENAFN - KNN India)Tamil Nadu is set to play a major role in India's climate action efforts by hosting one of five carbon capture testbeds for the cement industry.

This initiative is part of a UK-funded project aimed at developing low-emission technologies and helping industries transition to cleaner production methods.

The pilot project in Tamil Nadu will focus on capturing and storing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from cement manufacturing, one of the most carbon-intensive sectors globally.

The testbed is being set up in collaboration with a private cement plant and will serve as a hub for testing innovative carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

The project is a joint effort between the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and India's Department of Science and Technology.

It aims to support India's net-zero goals while also creating economic opportunities by attracting green investments and generating employment in sustainable sectors.

This initiative comes under the larger UK-India Green Industrial Transition Partnership, which focuses on decarbonising heavy industries.

Along with Tamil Nadu, similar testbeds will be established in four other Indian states, strategically selected based on their industrial profiles and emission levels.

Experts say that carbon capture in the cement sector could significantly reduce India's overall emissions. The testbeds will act as demonstration sites to scale up successful technologies for commercial use.

They will also support training and capacity-building for industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers.

With this move, Tamil Nadu reinforces its commitment to climate leadership, industrial innovation, and environmental sustainability.

The state's proactive steps align with national and global climate goals, offering a model for other regions to follow in building a greener future.

(KNN Bureau)