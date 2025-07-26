Nelnet Introduces Propelr, An Employee Learning Company Committed To Launching Workforce Potential

LINCOLN, Neb., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Business Services, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI ), announces the launch of a new company, Propelr, a learning platform that empowers human resources, training and compliance leaders to enhance training and boost retention from day one.

Backed by Nelnet's decades of experience in education technology, Propelr goes beyond tracking training completion. It equips companies with a scalable, engaging and efficient way to deliver onboarding, compliance training, professional development and customer education.

"Effective employee education is critical for business success," said Scott Spethman, president of Propelr. "We're leveraging proven strategies for effective digital learning to help businesses train smarter, retain talent and accelerate growth."

With features that translate to on-the-job impact, these are the outcomes Propelr customers can expect:

Human-centered approach, backed by artificial intelligence (AI): Automation simplifies course creation, tracking, and reporting while keeping learning people-first.Dedicated support: Propelr's support team assists businesses in designing and implementing training programs at every stage.Develop skills on the floor: Custom learning paths empower teams with training that improves productivity, safety and performance.Scale learning faster: On-demand virtual learning modules make training adaptable across shifts, facilities and growing workforces.Reach retention goals: Gamification features keep employees engaged and motivated to support growth.

"Training isn't just a box to check," said Gill Williams, national sales manager. "It's how businesses and people grow. At Propelr, we're helping organizations build confidence and unlock workforce potential at every level."

Propelr specializes in serving companies with high-impact training, starting with manufacturing, where safety and compliance are critical. It also supports hospitality and retail teams with flexible, results-oriented employee and customer training solutions.

About Propelr

Propelr, a Nelnet Business Services company, meets the evolving needs of today's workforce with a practical digital learning platform. Built for human resources, training and compliance leaders in dynamic industries like manufacturing, hospitality and beyond, Propelr simplifies onboarding, automates compliance and empowers employee growth. Propelr makes workforce training faster and more effective with practical tools backed by artificial intelligence (AI) and dedicated customer support. Learn more at GoPropelr .

About Nelnet Business Services

Nelnet Business Services (NBS) is a division of Nelnet, Inc., which provides payment technology and community management solutions for K–12 schools, higher education institutions, churches and businesses in the United States and internationally. NBS serves nearly 1,000 higher education institutions and 12,000 K–12 schools worldwide.

SOURCE Nelnet Business Services

