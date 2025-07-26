Plywood Market Booming Worldwide Demand, Growth And Future Scope 2025-2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The plywood market continues to grow steadily, driven by rising demand in construction, furniture, and packaging sectors. Key players such as Boise Cascade Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Greenply Industries, and Century Plyboards focus on product quality, sustainability, and global expansion, shaping the competitive landscape and future market trends.

The plywood market is expected to grow from USD 47.39 billion in 2024 to USD 60.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.21%. The report includes information on market trends and development, plywood market growth drivers, emerging technologies, and the investment structure of the market. The global market for plywood is growing at a constant rate, with rising material protection requirements in various industries. Plywood is widely used in roofing, flooring, wall sheathing, and furniture manufacturing, benefiting from technological advancements that make it moisture-proof and fire-retardant. It is also in demand for transportation equipment, boat building, and decorative interior design due to its attractive appeal. Plywood is also commonly used in interior design for ornamental finishes, ceilings, and wall sheathing since it is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Because of its high load-bearing capability and tolerance, it is used in industrial applications for crate manufacture, roofing, packaging, and partitioning. Specialized plywood is used in the transportation and maritime industries for railcar interiors, shipbuilding, and truck bodies due to its ability to withstand mechanical stress and dampness.

The market holds a dominant position in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by infrastructure development and rapid industrialization, while North America and Europe focus mainly on innovation and environmental standards. Challenges such as limitations in raw material supply and deforestation are pushing manufacturers to adopt sustainable forestry practices and certified wood sources.

The softwood type is the largest segment in terms of value in the global plywood market.

Softwood is the largest type in the global plywood market in terms of value during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by its production affordability compared to hardwood. Softwood trees, such as pine and fir, are easy to cultivate, making the entire process less time-consuming. These trees are ideal for use in modular construction, prefabricated units, and temporary structures. Being inexpensive, useful, and widely applicable in the construction sector, softwood plywood represents the largest segment of the worldwide plywood market industry.

In 2024, the construction segment held the largest share of the plywood market.

The construction segment accounted for the largest share of the plywood market in terms of value in 2024. This dominant position of plywood highlights the rapid increase in demand for construction due to growth in both the housing and commercial sectors. Plywood is extensively used in roofing and flooring, wall sheathing, and other building components to provide structural support. This segment remains a significant contributor to market value, driven by increasing urbanization and the rising need for durable, weather-resistant materials, particularly in developing economies.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global plywood market, in terms of value, in 2024.

In 2024, North America was the second-largest region in the plywood market in terms of value, reflecting its mature yet stable demand across key end-use applications such as furniture, packaging, and building and construction. The modernization of the region's industrial base has also driven demand for durable, long-lasting plywood. Although growth was moderate compared to Europe, strict regulatory policies in North America, product quality concerns, and environmental considerations for sustainable products are driving stable demand for high-quality plywood, with an emphasis on softwood and hardwood.

Plywood Companies

The key players profiled in the report include Georgia-Pacific (US), Boise Cascade Company (US), Weyerhaeuser Company (US), UPM (Finland), SVEZA Group (Russia), Austral Plywoods (Australia), PotlatchDeltic Corporation (US), Greenply Industries Limited (India), Metsä Group (Finland), and CenturyPly (India).

Boise Cascade Company is a key player in the North American plywood market, consistently ranking among the top producers and distributors of engineered wood products. The company primarily focuses on supplying high-quality, fire-retardant, and sustainable plywood panels, catering especially to the needs of sustainable construction projects and green builders. In July 2022, Boise Cascade acquired the manufacturing facilities of Coastal Plywood Company in Havana, Florida, and Chapman, Alabama. This acquisition enhanced Boise Cascade's production capacity for veneer and plywood, solidifying its position in the high-demand southeastern US market. Additionally, the firm invested another USD 50 million in its Southeast manufacturing facilities to increase its production capacity for engineered wood products (EWP) and optimize supply chain efficiency.

Weyerhaeuser Company is recognized as one of the major producers of structural plywood and engineered wood products, including plywood and laminated veneer lumber. The company's operations are built on a vertically integrated model, which combines extensive, sustainably managed timberlands with modern manufacturing units. In May 2022, Weyerhaeuser Company purchased 80,000 acres of timberlands in North and South Carolina. The investment made the company's ability to source logs close to its already existing mills and distribution centers easier. The company's business model, which involves owning extensive timberlands and operating state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, allows it to achieve cost leadership while providing high-quality plywood products designed for structural and industrial applications.

