Wedoking Launches Sleep Pro: Ultra-Slim Earbuds Designed For Side Sleepers


2025-07-26 05:29:54
(MENAFN- GetNews) July 25, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Sleep-tech brand wedoking has announced the global launch of Sleep Pro , a pair of ultra-compact sleep earbuds built specifically for side sleepers. Combining ergonomic comfort, intuitive app control, and effective passive noise isolation, Sleep Pro is designed to improve rest for light sleepers and noise-sensitive users.



Key features include:

  • Compact Comfort : Low-profile design fits flush in the ear for all-night side sleeping.
  • Passive Noise Isolation : Sealed design with white noise blocking reduces snoring, traffic, and ambient noise, no ANC needed.
  • No Touch Controls : Eliminates accidental taps while sleeping.
  • Soft Silicone Fit : Medical-grade ear tips in three sizes for long-term comfort.
  • Smart App Control :
  • Battery level tracking
  • White noise library
  • Custom playback timers
  • EQ settings
  • Alarm clock
  • “Find My Earbuds” feature

    “With Sleep Pro, we focused on making sleep audio smarter, simpler, and more comfortable, especially for side sleepers,” said Cynthia , Product Manager at wedoking.

    wedoking Sleep Pro is available now on Amazon and the official wedoking website , priced at $49.99 . It comes in two colors and includes three ear tip sizes for a personalized fit.



    About wedoking

    wedoking is a sleep-focused audio brand committed to helping users rest better through thoughtful design and user-friendly technology. The product range includes sleep earbuds, white noise devices, and smart accessories tailored for modern sleep routines.

