Fred Pace Calls For More Sustainable Hospitality In Vacation Rentals

Fred Pace, Destin, FL, USA Property Manager Urges Industry to Blend Smart Tech with Eco-Friendly Practices

Fred Pace, founder of Gulfview Retreats LLC and a leader in Florida's vacation rental industry, is using his recent spotlight feature to call attention to an often-overlooked issue: the need for greater sustainability in short-term vacation rentals.

Pace, whose company manages over 75 high-end properties along the Emerald Coast, was recently featured in a business profile highlighting his journey from helping at his family's motel in Pensacola to running one of the top-rated rental portfolios in the region.

In the article, Pace emphasizes a growing problem in the industry: while vacation rentals continue to surge in popularity-with over 600 million global bookings expected in 2025-eco-friendly practices are still far from standard.

“It doesn't have to be complicated,” said Pace.“Simple changes-like refillable toiletry bottles, local recycling guides, or using green cleaning products-can go a long way. But too many operators are still stuck in a wasteful mindset.”

The Vacation Rental Boom-and Its Environmental Cost

The short-term rental market has grown rapidly, now accounting for over 30% of global leisure accommodations. However, research from Sustainable Travel International shows that most rentals produce more waste per guest night than hotels, often due to single-use products, inefficient energy systems, and a lack of sustainability standards.

“People come to places like Destin for the natural beauty,” Pace noted.“So we can't be in this business without taking care of the very coast that draws people here in the first place.”

Pace's company, Gulfview Retreats, uses digital tools like automated check-ins and energy-efficient smart locks, but also focuses on eco-conscious touches at every property-from LED lighting to water-saving devices.

Leading by Example in the Local Community

Beyond the rentals, Pace is active in community cleanup efforts and conservation advocacy. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, organizes local beach cleanups, and supports eco-focused events through the Destin Chamber of Commerce, where he serves on the board.

“Tourism can be a force for good if we do it right,” Pace said.“It's not about perfection-it's about progress. We need to teach guests and property owners that small, thoughtful decisions matter.”

A Call to Action for Property Owners and Travelers

Pace hopes his story and practices will encourage other property managers and vacationers to rethink their role in sustainable travel.

Switch to eco-friendly cleaning products



Switch to eco-friendly cleaning products

Offer reusable items over single-use amenities

Share local recycling and environmental info in welcome guides Audit energy and water use in their properties

Travelers, he adds, can also help:



Choose properties that highlight sustainable practices

Respect local wildlife and beaches Leave honest reviews that reward eco-conscious efforts

“It starts with asking better questions-before you book or before you list,” said Pace.“What impact are we leaving behind? And is it something we'd be proud of?”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Fred Pace

Fred Pace is the founder of Gulfview Retreats LLC, a vacation rental management company based in Destin, Florida. Since 2011, he has grown his business from three properties to more than 75, earning consistent 4.9+ ratings on major platforms. He lives in Crystal Beach with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children.

Contact:

