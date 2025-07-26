Nonna Homes Redefines Backyard Living With Bespoke Adus Across California

MENAFN - GetNews) As homeowners across California embrace the era of smart, sustainable living, one company continues to lead the charge in accessory dwelling unit (ADU) innovation: Nonna Home . Serving Sacramento, the Bay Area, and San Diego, Nonna Homes brings nearly 20 years of construction expertise to every project-providing a turnkey solution from permit to final nail. That's what makes them Northern California's premier full‐service ADU builder and custom home innovator.

A Veteran‐Owned Vision with Community at the Core

Nonna Homes isn't just another contractor. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Rancho Cordova, with a satellite presence in San Diego, this veteran‐owned business is built on integrity, excellence, and service. Their mission? To redefine the ADU experience, combining boutique craftsmanship with large‐scale capabilities. Proudly giving back to California communities, they recently launched the 20k Nonna Homes ADU Grant, making ADUs more accessible and supporting multi‐generational living-one backyard at a time.

From Concept to Keys: A Seamless, Stress‐Free Journey

Nonna Homes transforms what can be a daunting process-designing, permitting, constructing, and financing an ADU-into a stress‐free experience. Clients enjoy a transparent, collaborative partnership throughout the journey. With access to in‐house architects, engineers, and project managers, every unit is built with precision and care.

Their efficiency is legendary; Nonna Homes aims to complete each project within a 120‐day benchmark-a commitment to speed without sacrificing quality. This streamlined process is backed by premium materials and seasoned craftsmanship, setting industry standards throughout Northern California.

Eco Series: Where Affordability Meets Innovation

Understanding that one size doesn't fit all, Nonna Homes introduced their Eco Series-a range of pre‐designed ADUs optimized for efficiency, affordability, and swift build time. With models ranging from:



Eco C439: 1 bed, 1 bath, 439 sq ft - base price $98K

Eco C550: 1 bed, 1 bath, 550 sq ft - base price $125K

Eco C648: 1–2 beds, 1 bath, 648 sq ft - base price $145K

Eco C746: 1–2 beds, 1 bath, 746 sq ft - base price $165K Eco C1192: 2–3 beds, 2 baths, 1,192 sq ft - base price $242K

Each model comes fully customizable with premium finishes as standard. These efficient, thoughtfully designed plans seamlessly blend affordability with style-making them a smart, turnkey solution for families, retirees, and investors alike.

Unlocking Equity and Incomes

Building an ADU is more than creating living space-it's an investment. Nonna Home helps homeowners tap into income potential, with rental yields reaching up to $2,500 per month. And beyond rental returns, ADUs can increase property values by 25–35%-a powerful augmentation to home equity.

Whether it's for rental income, multi‐generational living, or personal retreats, Nonna Homes positions ADUs as flexible assets built for tomorrow's needs.

Real Results: Projects That Speak Volumes

Nonna Homes has completed over 100 custom ADUs, each crafted to match a client's vision. Projects include:



Lazy Trail ADU: 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath

Antioch ADU: 400 sq ft, 1 bed, 1 bath

Rocklin ADU: 480 sq ft, 1 bed, 1 bath Land Park ADU: 410 sq ft, studio format

These projects exemplify Nonna Homes' design versatility and construction precision-each thoughtfully sized and tailored to the homeowner's priorities.

Industry Recognition and Client Praise

Accolades are numerous. Nonna Homes has been recognized as the #1 custom ADU builder in Sacramento and the Bay Area. But the most persuasive endorsement comes from their clients:

“Choosing Nonna Homes was the best decision we made for our ADU project. Their expertise and attention to detail are unmatched.” – Cynthia Smith, 2025 Google Review

Other homeowners echo this sentiment:

“Nonna Homes is the one‐stop shop. They handle everything.” – Christian Iniguez

These real‐world testimonials highlight Nonna Homes' unwavering dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

Community Engagement and Industry Leadership

Nonna Homes doesn't just build homes; they build relationships-with clients, industry peers, and municipalities. Their leadership extends beyond construction:



Educational outreach: Videos and public education efforts help homeowners understand ADU processes from permitting to build execution. Home show presence: They recently showcased their solutions at events like the Lodi Home Show (Jan 17–19, 2025) and Modesto Home Improvement Show (Feb 14–16, 2025) to educate and engage the public.

Through these initiatives, Nonna Homes is elevating industry standards-empowering homeowners with transparent, streamlined ADU solutions.

The Nonna Homes Process: Transparency, Precision, Peace of Mind

Nonna Homes offers a distinctive, value‐driven process:

Consultation & Design – Lay the foundation with tailored design strategies aligned to aesthetic and functional goals.

Permitting – Navigate local regulations and approvals with seasoned guidance.

Construction – Maintain rigorous schedules and quality control, with the goal of a 120‐day completion window.

Delivery & Support – Beyond keys, Nonna Homes offers expert support, storytelling, and ongoing care for their clients' evolving needs.

Throughout, they champion open communication and precision-offering homeowners peace of mind and confidence.

A Sustainable, Forward-Thinking Ethos

As California's demand for efficient housing grows, Nonna Homes is leading the transition. Their Eco Series-a blend of sustainable design and cost-effective builds-reflects a forward-thinking vision that balances environmental concerns with modern living priorities.

Every project integrates energy-efficient materials and sustainable practices by default. For many clients, an ADU becomes more than an additional unit-it becomes a catalyst for sustainable communities and smarter living solutions.

Financing That Works for You

Recognizing affordability challenges, Nonna Homes offers flexible financing options to complement their transparent cost structures. Coupling base pricing-Visible with their models-with attractive financing, they ensure more homeowners can access quality ADU builds without financial strain.

Your ADU. Your Vision. Your Way.

Whether retrofit, new construction, garage conversion, or custom plan, Nonna Homes offers tailored solutions that reflect each homeowner's lifestyle and aspirations:



Multi-generational living – creating spaces for aging family members or adult children

Rental income – purposeful rental units for reliable passive income

Private retreats – home offices, studios, or hobby rooms Retirement flexibility – affordable, accessible living without the cost of long-term care

Their licensed team (CA Lic #1115116) proudly supports projects across Sacramento, Bay Area, and San Diego-building trust and spaces across communities.

The Nonna Difference: A Legacy That Builds

What sets Nonna Homes apart?



Veteran‐owned integrity – built on accountability, service, and respect

Extensive experience – 20+ years of construction experience, 100+ ADUs

Comprehensive service – a single partner for design, permitting, construction

High standards, fast timelines – quality, premium materials in 120 days

Client‐centric approach – stress‐free, clear, collaborative, transparent Community contribution – ADU grant, event partnerships, homeowner education

Join the Movement

Across Northern California, ADUs are meeting newfound needs-from housing shortages to evolving family dynamics. Nonna Homes is at the forefront, offering homeowners a trusted partner for transformative living solutions. Their approach transcends construction-each project becomes part of a broader vision of community, sustainability, and equitable housing.

Your Future Starts in the Backyard

Imagine a backyard that pays rent, houses loved ones, fosters creativity, or simply augments home value. Nonna Homes turns that vision into reality-with an efficient, transparent, and premium approach. Their Eco Series makes smart design accessible; their full‐service model makes building easy; their veteran-owned roots bring trust.

Interested in exploring your ADU project?



Visit their Rancho Cordova headquarters and new design showroom

Get a free consultation and estimate

Explore their full ADU model lineup Learn about the 20k Nonna Homes ADU Grant

The future of housing starts now-and it starts in your backyard.

About Nonna Homes

Nonna Homes is a full-service ADU and custom home builder headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, with operations spanning Sacramento, the Bay Area, and San Diego. Founded by veterans and built on values, their mission is to create beautiful, functional, and sustainable living spaces. From design and permitting to construction and financing, Nonna Homes delivers industry-leading ADUs with integrity and excellence.