Luxuryonlykittens Expands To Los Angeles & Adds Maine Coon, Devon Rex & Munchkin Breeds
New Breeds for Every Lifestyle
Luxury Only Kittens now offers Maine Coons, renowned for their majestic size and gentle temperament; Devon Rex, celebrated for their hypoallergenic coats and playful, pixie-like charm; and Munchkins, beloved for their compact size and affectionate nature. These additions cater to Los Angeles' vibrant pet community, meeting growing demand for unique, high-quality kittens.
Ethical Breeding, Uncompromising Quality
Founded in 2020, Luxury Only Kittens has earned a 5-star reputation for its rigorous breeder vetting, comprehensive health checks, and selective client screening. Serving cities like Baltimore, Manhattan, Miami, and now Los Angeles, the cattery ensures every kitten is placed in a loving, responsible home with 24/7 post-adoption support.“Our mission is to create lifelong bonds between families and their feline companions,” says Sergejs Hripunovs, founder.“Expanding to Los Angeles and offering these elite breeds allows us to bring joy to more homes.”
About Luxury Only Kittens
Luxury Only Kittens specializes in premium purebred kittens, including Ragdolls, Bengals, British Shorthairs, and more. With a focus on ethical breeding and personalized delivery, the cattery serves families across the U.S., ensuring healthy, happy kittens. Follow @LuxuryOnlyKittens on Instagram or use #LuxuryOnlyKittens for updates.
Images and videos of Maine Coon, Devon Rex, and Munchkin kittens are available upon request.
Discover your perfect kitten today at LuxuryOnlyKittens
