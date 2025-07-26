Uncommon Gun Reviews Help Gunprime Reach 100K Subscribers

MENAFN - GetNews) Desert Eagles, Mini Shells, and One Very Surprised UPS Driver

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Gunprime has officially hit 100,000 YouTube subscribers - not with slick production or big marketing budgets, but with unfiltered, off-the-wall gun reviews that somehow keep going viral.

“We never set out to build a YouTube channel,” said one team member.“It started as an excuse to get out of the shop and shoot. Then the guys behind the counter got involved, and next thing you know, our most popular videos were the ones we barely planned.”

And by“barely planned,” they mean it. Take, for example, the time they handed their UPS driver a Desert Eagle and asked him for an impromptu review. Or the video where a guy sat at a picnic table loading mini shells into a Mossberg while casually explaining how it worked. Or when they followed a KelTec rep around like a reality show camera crew as he explained the new 5.7 pistol.

Those are the clips that caught fire. The team admits they've filmed entire range days with professionals that never made it online, while low-effort, last-minute uploads unexpectedly racked up millions of views.

“We've learned that people connect with what's real,” they said.“Not everything needs a script or a drone shot. Sometimes, it's just a dude eating an apple filming a pile of shotguns floor to ceiling in the back seat of a pick-up.”

Hitting 100K hasn't changed their outlook-but it has opened new doors. The team plans to bring in more industry experts, launch more gun reviews, and keep showcasing a variety of voices from around the shop.

“It's not about one person. We want the whole team involved. That's what keeps it fresh - different viewpoints, different tones, but always having fun.”

“Thanks for watching and not taking us too serious. Keep commenting. You're helping us grow.”

Gunprime's channel is a daily dose of firearms, fun, and the occasional chaos - and the internet clearly wants more.

