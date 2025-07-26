Store My Goods Raises $1 Million In Funding

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 25, 2025 5:45 am - Store My Goods, a tech-based storage solution provider, has raised $1 million (around Rs 8.3 crore) in a seed funding round from JITO Angel network and Good Water Capital.

Cars24's co-founders Gajendra Jangid and Ruchit Agarwal, Pepperfry co-founders Ashish Shah and Ambareesh Murthy, and several other high-net-worth individuals from India and Europe; also participated in the funding round.

As per the startup, the freshly raised funds will be used to expand its geographical presence and upgrade its technological offering.

Store My Goods | Affordable Storage Solutions

Founded by Sudeep Gupta, Swati Gupta and Lovedeep Gupta in 2021, Store My Goods is a Noida-based startup providing customized and affordable storage solutions for individuals and businesses.

The startup offers storage-related offerings, helping them pack, pick, store and return goods conveniently.

Speaking about the development, Sudeep Gupta, Founder of Store My Goods, said,

“We founded Store My Goods with a clear mission: to offer clients a superior storage experience, one that prioritizes flexibility and choice. We believe that customers deserve to have options when it comes to storing their belongings, and that's exactly what we provide through our innovative and customer-centric approach to storage solutions.”

Store My Goods | Affordable Storage Solutions

Co-founders of Store My Goods

Store My Goods, with its user-friendly interface, ensures that customers can quickly and easily manage their storage needs without any hassle.

The tech-based storage solution provider currently serves 50+ cities, including Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. And with the freshly raised funds, Store My Goods aims to expand its tech ecosystem and venture into new markets.

Commenting on the development, Rajat Mehta, Chairman of JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, said,

“We are thrilled to be a part of this funding round and are excited to see Store My Goods grow and expand its reach. The cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach to storage solutions make them a prime example of the kind of companies we like to invest in.”

