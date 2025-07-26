Gosharpener Champions Paper Bag Day With Student Eco-Innovation Campaign

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 25, 2025 5:47 am - GoSharpener is India's leading youth-driven sustainability platform, dedicated to transforming schools into green campuses. Through gamified learning models, digital SDG toolkits, and climate action campaigns.

New Delhi, July 12, 2025 – On the occasion of Paper Bag Day, observed annually on July 12, GoSharpener, India's leading student sustainability platform, launched an innovative awareness campaign highlighting the importance of switching to eco-friendly alternatives over plastic.

As part of its ongoing mission to empower youth with environmental responsibility, GoSharpener introduced paper bags made from 100% recycled materials, bonded with natural starch and coated using plant-based husks. These new-generation bags are strong, waterproof, biodegradable, recyclable, and fully compostable-unlike plastic bags that take centuries to decompose and continue to pollute oceans and endanger marine life.

This initiative follows the recent observance of World Oceans Day, which saw widespread concern over the plastic crisis threatening aquatic biodiversity. GoSharpener believes this moment underscores the urgent need to promote conscious alternatives that protect "Life Below Water," aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14).

In a unique blend of eco-education and creativity, GoSharpener engaged students in a hands-on activity where they designed DIY papier mache air fresheners using sustainable paper pulp and balloons. These balloon-shaped air freshener bags, once dried and pricked with holes, released a sweet scent and doubled as natural home décor. Students proudly displayed their scented creations in living rooms, proving that sustainability can be simple, creative, and community-driven.

“Innovation cannot always be high-tech. It can be simple, smart, and community-powered,” said Mr. Prateek Kumar, Co-founder, GoSharpener.

“Sustainability isn't just about technology. It's about making thoughtful choices-small shifts that lead to big impact,” added Mr. Ankit Kapoor, Co-founder, GoSharpener.

This Paper Bag Day, GoSharpener continues to build climate-conscious classrooms and eco-active campuses, helping India's youth transition from awareness to real-world action.

About GoSharpener

GoSharpener is India's leading youth-driven sustainability platform, dedicated to transforming schools into green campuses. Through gamified learning models, digital SDG toolkits, and climate action campaigns, GoSharpener empowers students to take measurable eco-action while building their individual impact profiles. By driving student participation in real sustainability challenges, GoSharpener supports India's progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Website:

Contact: ...

Follow us on Instagram: @gosharpener