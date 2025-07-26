22Software Development Launches AI Assistants To Revolutionize Business Operations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 25, 2025 7:50 am - 22Software Development has launched AI Assistants service to help businesses automate tasks, improve customer interactions, and boost efficiency.

22Software Development is excited to announce the introduction of its new AI Assistants service, designed to streamline business operations and enhance customer interactions through advanced artificial intelligence. The service, now available at , is set to help businesses automate tasks, improve decision-making, and provide high-quality customer service with minimal effort.

The AI Assistants service integrates seamlessly into existing systems, offering businesses the ability to deploy intelligent assistants that can handle a variety of tasks-ranging from scheduling and data analysis to customer service and process automation. These assistants are equipped with advanced capabilities such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and predictive analytics, making them versatile and adaptable to a wide range of business needs.

“We're proud to introduce AI Assistants as a powerful tool for businesses aiming to improve efficiency and provide better customer experiences,” said Denis Ashikhmin, Founder and CEO of 22Software Development.“This service is designed to help organizations of all sizes integrate intelligent automation into their workflows, providing real-time insights and automating routine tasks. With AI Assistants, companies can significantly reduce operational costs and increase productivity.”

Key features of the AI Assistants service include:

- AI-Driven Automation for tasks such as email management, scheduling, and reporting.

- Conversational AI that can interact with customers naturally and effectively, ensuring smooth communication.

- Real-Time Data Analysis and predictive capabilities that empower businesses to make faster, smarter decisions.

- Customizable Integration with existing CRM, ERP, and other enterprise systems to ensure a seamless fit with current workflows.

The service also offers specialized assistants for various industries, such as AI Customer Service Assistants, AI Sales Assistants, and AI Marketing Assistants, each tailored to meet the unique challenges of these fields.

By leveraging AI to automate routine processes, businesses can focus on strategic initiatives while improving service quality and customer satisfaction. With AI Assistants, companies are equipped to stay ahead of the competition, optimize resources, and enhance operational efficiency in a rapidly evolving digital world.

To explore how AI Assistants can transform your business, visit .