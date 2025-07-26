MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) International Land Alliance Announces Tiny Home Offerings at Cabo Oasis Development

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) (“ILAL” or the“Company”), a global real estate investment and development firm, today announced the launch of a new product offering at its flagship Cabo Oasis and Valle Divino developments in Baja California. With a focus on sustainable design and affordability, this initiative marks a significant expansion of the Company's master-planned communities.

International Land Alliance has identified initial locations within its 500-acre Cabo Oasis beachfront development to introduce Tesla-powered tiny homes. These units are designed to serve as vacation, second, or retirement residences-offered at a purchase price of under $100,000 or a lease option for under $1,000 per month.

“We are bringing sustainable, high-quality living to everyone at a price that was once unimaginable,” said Frank Ingrande, President & CEO.“These homes emphasize eco-friendly design, compact efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, all while helping solve the affordability crisis that's impacting many, especially in California.”

As part of our broader vision to expand Cabo Oasis, ILAL is developing separate private neighborhoods within the master-planned community to accommodate a wide variety of homeownership needs and budgets-including condominiums, private estates, and these new tiny home options.

The Company is currently in discussions with a leading tiny home manufacturer and expects to receive its first Tesla-powered model at Cabo Oasis within the next 30 days. The name of the provider will be announced shortly thereafter.

The tiny homes will be available in both stationary and mobile versions, enabling owners to relocate between ILAL's growing portfolio of communities across Baja California.

Key Features of the Cabo Oasis Tiny Homes:



Solar-Powered Everything – Integrated Tesla Solar Roof panels and a Powerwall battery ensure energy independence making this 100% off-grid capable.

Smart Home Integration – Includes full home automation for lighting, climate, and security controls.

Sleek, Futuristic Design – Modular interiors that maximize space and feature premium finishes. Zero Utility Costs – Energy-efficient systems designed to eliminate traditional energy bills.

About Cabo Oasis

Cabo Oasis is International Land Alliance's flagship beachfront community in Baja California, featuring 500 acres of master-planned development with ocean views, resort amenities, and a wide range of residential options designed for sustainable coastal living.

About Valle Divino

Located in the heart of Baja's wine country, Valle Divino is a luxury vineyard community that offers scenic living amidst Ensenada's world-renowned wine region. The project blends boutique vineyard living with modern sustainability.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is a publicly traded real estate development company focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Northern Baja California and Southern California. With a mission to provide accessible housing solutions through innovative design and technology, ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its' core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: .

