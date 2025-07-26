Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salarite Launches India's First AI-Powered Campus Placement Platform For Smart Fresher Hiring


2025-07-26 05:27:16
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, Rajasthan, 25 July 2025 - Salarite, a fast-growing recruitment tech startup from India, has officially launched its cutting-edge campus placement platform designed to streamline and modernize the way Indian startups and colleges collaborate for fresher hiring. By integrating AI-driven tools, Salarite aims to bridge the gap between emerging talent and scalable businesses, redefining how fresher recruitment is done-both on-campus and remotely.

Campus Placement Platform: A Smarter, Faster Hiring Experience

The traditional placement system has long been plagued by inefficiencies-limited visibility, manual coordination, and delayed hiring cycles. Salarite's campus placement platform simplifies every step. From enabling instant virtual job board access for colleges to allowing employers to conduct real-time screening and interviews, the platform brings much-needed transparency, speed, and flexibility.
Whether you're a startup hiring your first intern or a scaled company scouting freshers for tech roles, Salarite delivers a seamless experience.

Empowering Startups Through Smart Matching & Instant Access

Salarite is already considered among the best job portals for hiring, and this new offering solidifies its position as a comprehensive hiring partner. The platform empowers employers to:-

1. Post jobs instantly across multiple campuses
2. Filter candidates by skill, location, academic background, and internship experience
3. Schedule interviews and assessments within the portal
4. Leverage AI to shortlist candidates based on company culture and job role alignment

Indian startups and SMEs looking for remote employee hiring solutions can also use this platform to access top college talent from across India.

Why the Campus Placement Platform Is Built for India

With over 50,000 colleges and universities across the country, campus hiring is both an opportunity and a challenge. Salarite's platform is purpose-built for the Indian market, especially Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Jaipur where freshers often lack direct access to growing companies.

The platform also benefits:

1. College placement cells looking to reduce manual tracking and reporting
2. Final-year students seeking internships, remote roles, and fresher jobs
3. Companies who want to build future-ready talent pipelines without costly campus visits

This makes it a valuable addition to the list of best job portals for employers India, specifically for early-stage startups, remote-first teams, and companies expanding into smaller cities.

Jaipur at the Center of Fresher Hiring Innovation

As Jaipur continues to grow as a tech and education hub, Salarite is leveraging its roots in the city to pilot and scale the platform. Colleges in Jaipur are already onboarding their students, while companies from sectors like IT, edtech, finance, and hospitality are posting fresher roles for both in-office and remote work.

Why It Matters

Unlike traditional portals, Salarite's campus placement platform is an end-to-end solution that puts both colleges and companies in control of the hiring experience. It empowers freshers, enables faster employer decisions, and ensures more equitable access to verified job opportunities-without logistical overheads.
For students, it's a guided gateway to India's emerging job economy. For startups, it's a smarter way to grow your team from the ground up.

Explore Salarite's AI-Powered Campus Placement Platform and start hiring freshers faster and smarter today.
Visit:

###

Salarite is an AI-powered job and hiring platform that connects job seekers with verified part-time, full-time, remote, and fresher roles. Recognized among the best job portals for hiring, Salarite helps employers-from startups to scaleups-simplify and speed up their hiring process. With features like instant job posting, applicant tracking, and virtual interviews, Salarite is reimagining hiring for a digital-first India.

Company :-salarite

User :- DEVESH GOUR

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN26072025003198003206ID1109844613

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search