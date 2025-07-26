403
Kruu Scales Project-Based Learning Through Key Partnerships With Top Global Institutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 25, 2025 - Kruu, India's premier career pathway platform, today announced significant international partnerships with Aivancity, France and JMC Academy, Australia, reinforcing its leadership in Project-Based Learning (PBL). These collaborations aim to empower students with future-ready skills through immersive, industry-aligned projects in artificial intelligence (AI) and creative media. This follows Kruu's earlier announcement of a strategic partnership with the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), USA, to launch the K2 Virtual Incubation Lab-an ambitious initiative designed to nurture entrepreneurial and innovation-driven thinking among high school students globally.
Having served over 4,25,000 students across 450+ schools, Kruu is redefining education through hands-on learning that fosters self-discovery and practical skills.
Anil Srinivasan, Founder of Kruu expresses, "These partnerships are a bold leap toward transforming education through Project-Based Learning. By bridging students with global innovators like Aivancity and JMC, we're empowering the next generation to learn in a manner that is more relevant to today's world."
He added, "Whether it is AI, creative media, or innovation-driven entrepreneurship through the Illinois Tech collaboration, our goal remains the same: to empower students through relevant, immersive, and globally benchmarked experiences."
Aivancity Partnership: Pioneering AI-Driven PBL
In collaboration with Aivancity, a global leader in AI education, Kruu will roll out a suite of Project-Based Learning projects in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Designed in partnership with Aivancity's expert faculty, these projects tackle real-world challenges, equipping students with in-demand skills for an AI-first economy.
"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to make academic excellence and responsible innovation accessible to younger audiences," said Tawhid Chtioui, Dean and President of Aivancity.
JMC Academy Partnership: Igniting Creativity through PBL
Simultaneously, Kruu is joining forces with JMC Academy - Australia's one of the foremost creative institutions to offer PBL projects in arts and creative media. Guided by JMC's expert faculty, these projects will immerse students in media production, design, and storytelling, positioning them for pathways in dynamic creative fields.
"KRUU's model inspires students to tackle authentic challenges through interdisciplinary collaboration, guided by mentors from globally respected institutions. This aligns perfectly with JMC Academy's educational philosophy: to nurture future leaders for the creative economy," said Peter Gainey- Director, International Partnerships, JMC University Australia.
Global Impact: Elevating Student Pathways
These partnerships amplify Kruu's mission to create pathways to self-discovery and global success, connecting students with mentors from elite institutions & business organizations. Students gain practical skills, access internships, and earn globally recognised credentials.
Kruu's innovative approach to education has earned recognition on prominent platforms, including- Wharton QS Reimagine Education Awards 2021 (#1 globally in Arts & Humanities), John P. McNulty Prize 2023, and PIE Education Awards nomination for "Progressive Education Delivery"- underscores its pedigree and commitment to education.
Through these global partnerships -including the K2 Lab with Illinois Tech, which connects students to the university's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem-Kruu aims to provide structured pathways to mentorship, real-world problem solving, and global academic exposure.
About Kruu
Kruu is a forward-thinking, project-based learning (PBL) and skilling platform transforming how students learn by making education experiential, inclusive, and future-ready. Founded in 2022 by acclaimed musician and educator Anil Srinivasan, Kruu connects middle and high school students with global university professors and industry experts through guided, real-world projects ranging from AI for social good to space technology and biotech innovations.
In just two years, Kruu has impacted over 4,70,000 students across 400+ schools, with users from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Africa, and is now expanding into the UAE, Philippines, Latin America, and beyond. Kruu's unified platform fosters critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity skills essential for thriving in the 21st century.
Kruu's mission is anchored in educational equity and empowerment, ensuring "No Child Gets Left Behind." By bridging the gap between school education and higher learning, Kruu creates tangible pathways for students to build their future offering access to internships, startup incubators, and global investors, preparing them for meaningful careers beyond the classroom.
Recognised by The PIE as one of the Top 10 most progressive ideas in education, Kruu continues to set new benchmarks in accessible, high-impact learning.
