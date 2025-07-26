Saudi Arabia's Ministry Of Industry And Mineral Resources Drives Ecological Sustainability In The Mining Sector

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is driving a green transformation in the Kingdom's mining and mineral sector through coordinated environmental initiatives and regulatory reforms. This transformation aligns industrial growth with the nation's ecological goals under Vision 2030.As part of its commitment to sustainable development, the Ministry is implementing a series of environmental initiatives to promote responsible and sustainable practices throughout the sector. This ongoing effort reflects the Ministry's integrated approach to safeguarding natural ecosystems, conserving water resources, enhancing green spaces, and reducing emissions, to ensure the long-term sustainability of mining operations in the Kingdom.A key pillar of this strategy is the rehabilitation of mining sites to restore natural landscapes and promote biodiversity. Among the most prominent projects is Maaden's ambitious initiative which began in 2013, for land reclamation and tree plantation near the Al Jalamid Phosphate Mine. This effort resulted in the creation of a tree reserve that produced more than three million large and small trees, providing protection to the nearby land, while creating a natural source of food for wildlife and livestock. The project also nurtures local birds, further enhancing biodiversity in the area.In addition to land rehabilitation, Maaden is leading the integration of clean energy solar power at key mining sites, including a 6 MW solar power facility developed to support the Mansourah-Massarah gold mine project. This marks one of the first large-scale solar applications within the Kingdom's mining and mineral industry, highlighting its commitment to diversifying energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing the sustainability of mining operations.The Ministry continues to collaborate closely with mining operators to reduce carbon dioxide emissions associated with mining activities. The sector plans to incorporate advanced carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies to reduce emissions. The Wa'ad Al Shamal North power plant, which utilizes an Integrated Solar Combined Cycle Power Plant system, stands as a model for this approach, due to its modern gas-fired unit technologies. This integration lowers emissions from power generation for industrial operations in the northern region, directly contributing to Saudi Arabia's climate targets.Given the Kingdom's arid climate, the Ministry has also prioritized responsible water resource management as a critical element of its sustainability agenda. Several infrastructure projects have been implemented to reduce dependence on freshwater resources by recycling treated water for industrial purposes.An example of such a project is a 450-kilometre pipeline transporting treated water from Taif to the Ad Duwayhi and Mansourah-Massarah gold mines.In parallel, a similar network has been established to supply 12 million cubic meters of treated water per year to Wa'ad Al Shamal Industrial City, through pipelines and storage tanks capable of holding up to 825,000 cubic meters. These measures are crucial in preserving the Kingdom's limited water resources, while supporting responsible industrial expansion.Expansion of green spaces within and around mining complexes also ranks high on the Ministry's agenda. Through coordinated afforestation campaigns, 130,000 trees have been planted-30,000 at the Al Arma complex and 100,000 at the Al Summan complex. These efforts improve air quality, support local ecosystems, and enhance the visual landscape of industrial sites, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment and enthusiasm for nature-positive practices.At the same time, the Ministry remains resolute in its protection of mineral resources and the surrounding environment through robust legal enforcement.The Mining Investment Law serves as the central mechanism for this purpose, imposing strict penalties on unlicensed or illegal mining activities. This legal framework preserves the integrity of mineral deposits, prevents environmental degradation from unregulated operations, and ensures that resource development proceeds under responsible and controlled conditions.Collectively, these interconnected projects and policies demonstrate the Ministry's commitment to embedding environmental sustainability at every stage of the mining value chain. By harmonizing economic opportunity with ecological responsibility, Saudi Arabia's mining sector continues to position itself as a regional model for sustainable industrial growth and natural resource management.

