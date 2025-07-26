Otis Enhances Luxury Living With Sustainable And Innovative Mobility Solutions

MENAFN - 3BL) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 24, 2025 /3BL/ - Otis (NYSE: OTIS) will provide innovative technology and connected vertical mobility solutions for Arte Star, a luxury residential building located near iconic landmarks such as the Kuala Lumpur Tower and Merdeka 118.



Otis will complete installation of 22 SkyRise® and 1 Gen3TM elevator systems by 2027

Otis will maintain Arte Star's vertical mobility systems through 2029 Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company

"We are proud to collaborate with our customer Arte Corp on this project, delivering smarter, safer and more sustainable solutions that enhance Kuala Lumpur's urban landscape and redefine luxury living," said Pradeep Nair, Managing Director of Otis Malaysia and Brunei.

FAQ: What Otis systems will be in the Arte Star, Kuala Lumpur?



The flexible SkyRise system, available in a range of speeds and rises up to 900m, is equipped with the Otis regenerative-drive technology (ReGen® Drive) which feeds electrical energy back into the building power grid during braking. This can then be used to power equipment in the building, helping to lower net electricity consumption and enable building cost savings

The Gen3 elevator system launched in Malaysia in 2024 , is digitally connected. It enables real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and seamless building integration. The Gen3 elevator system enhances efficiency, improves safety, and elevates the customer's experience The Arte Star will be equipped with the Otis ONETM IoT digital platfor that connects elevators to the cloud. Otis ONE monitors, collects and analyzes data from elevators' smart sensors to deliver performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights to Otis' customers. This translates to improved savings and value for building owners and managers.

