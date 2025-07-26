VCI Global Launches Securegputm First Encrypted AI Compute Server For Sovereign And Defense Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SecureGPUTM Marks Milestone in Zero-Trust AI Infrastructure; Now Piloting Across Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Capital Market Consultancy, today announced the launch of SecureGPUTM, a next-generation encrypted AI compute server developed by its cybersecurity and infrastructure subsidiary, V Gallant Sdn Bhd (“V-Gallant”).

SecureGPUTM is the first known server platform integrating GPU compute with real-time PCIe-level encryption, purpose-built for sovereign, defense, and regulated enterprise use. Designed to operate entirely within zero-trust, air-gapped environments, the server enables secure training and inference of AI models without relying on cloud infrastructure.

SecureGPUTM launches at a time of heightened geopolitical risk and regulatory tightening around AI, data governance, and infrastructure sovereignty. Governments and institutions worldwide are reassessing cloud dependency and investing in local, confidential compute environments.

According to Investopedia, analysts estimate the sovereign AI infrastructure market could reach approximately US$1.5 trillion globally, with strong demand in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, Mordor Intelligence projects that global AI infrastructure spending will grow to approximately US$197.6 billion by 2030, fueled by on-premises and secure deployment models.

SecureGPUTM aligns with VCI Global's broader platform strategy by integrating natively with V-Gallant's Vault orchestration platform and the QuantGold encrypted data exchange. This positions VCI Global to generate recurring revenue from a bundled stack of sovereign compute, encrypted storage, and AI lifecycle services.

Key Technical Features of SecureGPUTM

Real-time PCIe Hardware Encryption

A proprietary PCIe card encrypts data during training and inference, minimizing risk of model or data exposure.

Zero-Trust Compute Architecture

Designed for isolated, on-premise deployment with no reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Support for LLM and Regulated Data Use Cases

Enables secure training and deployment of large language models on sensitive or classified datasets.

Modular Rack-Based Design

Scalable configuration supports both pilot and full-scale data center deployments.

Platform Integration

Seamlessly connects with V Gallant's Vault and QuantGold for secure AI orchestration and data exchange.

Hardware Root-of-Trust

Includes secure boot, encrypted firmware, and tamper alerts for physical and firmware-level protection.

Built on NVIDIA®-class GPU architecture, SecureGPUTM delivers enterprise-grade AI performance with full data locality, auditability, and compliance control.

SecureGPUTM is currently available for pilot deployment with government and institutional partners in Malaysia, Singapore, and select international markets. The solution is positioned as a cornerstone of VCIG's sovereign AI stack and is expected to contribute to the company's long-term platform monetization and partner expansion strategy.

“With SecureGPUTM, we are delivering a breakthrough in sovereign AI infrastructure. In an era of cross-border data threats and AI model leakage, this product gives our partners the ability to deploy AI workloads securely, at scale, and with full hardware-level control,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About V Gallant Sdn Bhd

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

