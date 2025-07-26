Leap Local Launches Map Pack SEO Service To Help Small Businesses Rank Higher On Google Maps
The Map Pack SEO service includes two flexible plans- Starter and Pro -based on the competition level in a business's local area. Both plans focus on Google Business Profile optimization, high-impact local SEO, and automated strategies that use AI to boost ranking and engagement.
“We created this for businesses that want real results from local search,” said Zack Ellington, founder of Leap Local.“We're focused on practical SEO that gets more calls and visits-without the need for a big budget.”
Plan Highlights Include:
- Optimization of 1 Google Business Profile Tracking up to 10 geo-grid keywords with Leap Local's Local Rank Tracker 350+ citations across local directories Simulated activity to improve profile engagement AI-powered automation tools Monthly reporting and strategy updates
The Starter plan is built for businesses in less competitive spaces-like family dentists, florists, cleaners, and cafes-while the Pro plan is ideal for saturated markets including roofers, med spas, HVAC, and attorneys.
To learn more or request a free Local Rank Tracker scan, visit leaplocal.com .
About Leap Local
Leap Local helps small businesses improve their visibility on Google Maps and local search. We use AI and automation to streamline local SEO, optimize your Google Business Profile, and track rankings across nearby areas. Our goal is to help local businesses scale their operations and make it easier for nearby customers to find and contact them-without relying on ads.
Press inquiries
Leap Local
Zack Ellington
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment