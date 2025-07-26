Leap Local Launches Map Pack SEO Service To Help Small Businesses Rank Higher On Google Maps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greensboro, NC, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leap Local , a digital marketing company dedicated to supporting local businesses, has launched its newservice. The service is designed to improve visibility in Google's Local 3-Pack, helping businesses attract more customers without relying on paid ads.

The Map Pack SEO service includes two flexible plans- Starter and Pro -based on the competition level in a business's local area. Both plans focus on Google Business Profile optimization, high-impact local SEO, and automated strategies that use AI to boost ranking and engagement.

“We created this for businesses that want real results from local search,” said Zack Ellington, founder of Leap Local.“We're focused on practical SEO that gets more calls and visits-without the need for a big budget.”

Plan Highlights Include:



Optimization of 1 Google Business Profile

Tracking up to 10 geo-grid keywords with Leap Local's Local Rank Tracker

350+ citations across local directories

Simulated activity to improve profile engagement

AI-powered automation tools Monthly reporting and strategy updates

The Starter plan is built for businesses in less competitive spaces-like family dentists, florists, cleaners, and cafes-while the Pro plan is ideal for saturated markets including roofers, med spas, HVAC, and attorneys.

To learn more or request a free Local Rank Tracker scan, visit leaplocal.com .

About Leap Local

Leap Local helps small businesses improve their visibility on Google Maps and local search. We use AI and automation to streamline local SEO, optimize your Google Business Profile, and track rankings across nearby areas. Our goal is to help local businesses scale their operations and make it easier for nearby customers to find and contact them-without relying on ads.

