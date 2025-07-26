Diginex Announces Execution Of Warrants Agreement, Bonus Share Issuance And Cancelation Of EGM
The board of directors of Diginex (the“Board”) has determined to terminate its plans for an 8 shares for 1 share forward stock split in favour of a bonus share issuance which is expected to be declared and distributed during the third quarter of 2025. Accordingly, the Board has determined to cancel Diginex's extraordinary general meeting that was scheduled to take place on July 29, 2025.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.
The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.
For more information, please visit the Company's website:
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Diginex
Investor Relations
Email: ...
IR Contact - Europe
Anna Höffken
Phone: +49.40.609186.0
Email: ...
IR Contact - US
Jackson Lin
Lambert by LLYC
Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593
Email: ...al
IR Contact - Asia
Shelly Cheng
Strategic Financial Relations Ltd.
Phone: +852 2864 4857
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment