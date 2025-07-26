Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The Flywire Corporation Class Action

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire's revenue growth was overstated, and (ii) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire's business was understated.

On February 25, 2025, Flywire issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and FY 2024 financial results. The same day, during a conference call, the Company revealed it expected“revenue in both [Canadian and Australian] markets to be down over 30% [Y/Y]” because of“recent policy changes” and“new visa rules [that] are starting to affect demand[,]” while also citing headwinds in the Company's U.S. market on similarly shifting visa trends. On this news, multiple analysts downgraded their recommendation on Flywire and/or cut their price target. Following the disclosures and analyst downgrades and PT cuts, Flywire's voting common stock price fell $6.59 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025.

