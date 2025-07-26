Planradar Launches Industry Ebook To Tackle The $1.84 Trillion Problem Of Information Loss In Construction

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) PlanRadar, a global leader in digital documentation, communication, and reporting for the construction and real estate sectors, has released an in-depth eBook tackling one of the industry's most costly yet overlooked challenges: information loss.

PlanRadar Launches E-book



Titled "Information Loss in Construction: How to Identify and Eliminate Hidden Costs," the eBook explores how disconnected teams, scattered tools, and outdated reporting methods continue to disrupt timelines, drain profitability, and undermine collaboration on even the most high-profile projects.



The publication arrives as construction professionals across the globe face increasing pressure to deliver projects faster, safer, and with tighter margins-amid growing risks related to data integrity, rework, and regulatory compliance.

A Trillion-Dollar Problem No One Talks About

According to recent findings cited in the eBook, the global construction industry suffered an estimated $1.84 trillion in losses in 2020 alone due to bad data. For a Tier 1 contractor generating $1 billion in annual revenue, this translates to a staggering $165 million lost each year-just from poor information management.



"While the industry has made progress in digitising certain functions, many project teams still rely on fragmented systems-emails, paper forms, outdated spreadsheets, and siloed tools," said Ibrahim Imam, CEO & Co-founder at PlanRadar. "This leads to delays, errors, and miscommunication that ripple across the entire lifecycle of a project."



The eBook draws on trusted global studies from PwC, Autodesk, FMI, and academic journals to quantify the financial and operational risks of information loss-while also offering real-world, implementable solutions.

Inside the eBook: Data, Diagnosis, and a Path Forward

Designed for executives, project managers, engineers, and investors in large-scale construction, infrastructure, and real estate development, the eBook provides a detailed breakdown of:



The scope of the information loss crisis - including how over 90% of projects fail to meet timelines, with poor communication cited as a top reason.



Why traditional methods are no longer sustainable - from paper documentation and handwritten notes to disorganised file sharing and inconsistent reporting protocols.



How the lack of a structured data strategy impacts finances, legal liability, and team productivity.



What forward-thinking firms are doing to improve visibility, accountability, and speed through digital platforms.



It also highlights how PlanRadar's cloud-based platform enables construction professionals to manage every aspect of documentation and communication from a centralised interface-eliminating information gaps between the site and the office. The addition of features like SiteView, PlanRadar's 360 reality capture tool, adds another layer of visual oversight that reduces rework and enhances progress tracking across remote teams.

Call to Action: Time for Industry Leaders to Prioritise Information Strategy

The eBook concludes with a clear message: information loss is not a minor inconvenience-it's a systemic threat to delivery, safety, profitability, and reputation. And as projects grow more complex and stakeholders more global, the need for real-time access to trustworthy data becomes non-negotiable.

Availability and Access

The eBook "Information Loss in Construction: How to Identify and Eliminate Hidden Costs" is available now and can be downloaded for free via the PlanRadar website:



