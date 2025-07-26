Cosmetic Sustainability: How To Look Green Without Changing A Thing

MENAFN - Asia Times) In a world addicted to appearance, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) has become the perfect costume. Some things are adopted so quickly, so universally, that we forget to ask the most essential question of all: why? ESG is one of them.

In just a few short years, these three letters have become the lingua franca of global business. Boardrooms echo with its promises. Annual reports are adorned with its metrics. Investment decisions hinge on its presence.

For many companies, ESG is now the passport to global markets, the litmus test for reputational safety, the scaffolding of long-term strategy. But beneath this widespread embrace, something quietly unsettling is unfolding. Amid the race to look sustainable, have we forgotten to be sustainable?

Today's corporate landscape is saturated with“how.” How to disclose. How to comply. How to signal responsibility. Sustainability departments grow. ESG consultants are hired. Scores are published. Dashboards are updated. Certifications multiply. But in all this choreography, one question often remains painfully absent: Why are we doing this in the first place?

Without a living“why”, ESG risks becoming a beautifully decorated mask - a performative ritual that soothes stakeholders but rarely transforms the soul of the enterprise. It becomes optics without orientation, compliance without conscience. The deeper truth is this: ESG has made it easier to look like a good company, without ever becoming one.

We are witnessing the rise of what could be called cosmetic sustainability - the kind that knows how to write reports but not how to ask difficult questions. The kind that collects green labels but avoids moral accountability. The kind that quantifies carbon but cannot quantify courage. This is not merely a communication problem. It is a crisis of integrity.