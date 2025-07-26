XRP Encountered Liquidation? Ripplecoin Mining Launched XRP Cloud Mining Contracts To Help Holders Obtain Stable Daily Income

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

New York, United States, 25th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Recently, the crypto market has been volatile. According to CoinGlass data, XRP encountered more than $88.58 million in liquidation within 24 hours, becoming one of the most volatile mainstream crypto assets in the market. In the face of sudden market conditions, the intelligent cloud mining platform Ripplecoin Mining announced the launch of a new XRP cloud mining contract service, aiming to provide XRP holders with a sustainable, stable and low-threshold daily income channel.







XRP's market advantages

XRP (Ripple) has long been regarded as one of the mainstream crypto assets preferred by institutional users due to its fast transfer confirmation, extremely low handling fees, and high adaptability in cross-border payments. As the world's attention to stablecoins and digital payment technologies heats up, XRP is ushering in a new round of value revaluation. Based on this trend, Ripplecoin Mining is the first to open up XRP's ability to directly participate in computing power contracts, enabling a new era of“holding coins to earn interest”.

Ripplecoin Mining new service highlights

The XRP cloud mining contract launched by Ripplecoin Mining has the following core advantages:

XRP direct investment, zero exchange: users can use XRP to directly purchase computing power contracts without exchanging coins;

Multi-currency contracts optional: the platform supports daily income contracts of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE;

Daily automatic settlement: the system distributes income to user accounts every day and supports withdrawal at any time;

AI intelligent scheduling system: adjust mining resources in real time according to the computing power market to improve income efficiency;

Institutional-level security architecture: separation of cold and hot wallets to ensure fund security.

Participation steps

Users only need to complete the following steps to start earning daily passive income through XRP:

Register an account: Click here to visit the official website , and register to receive a $15 newbie bonus;

Deposit XRP: Copy the platform's exclusive deposit address and transfer 40 XRP to participate;

Choose a contract plan: such as 2-day trial contract, 5-day classic contract, 25-day high-yield contract, etc.;

Experience contract: investment amount: $100 | contract period: 2 days | daily income: $5 | total income: $110

Classic contract: investment amount: $500 | period: 5 days | daily income: $6 | total income: $530

Classic contract: investment amount: $3,000 | period: 14 days | daily income: $42 | total income: $3,588

Advanced contract: investment amount: $5,100 | period: 16 days | daily income: $76 | total income: $6,308

Advanced contract: investment amount: $13,500 | period: 25 days | daily income: $223 | total income: $19,068

(Click here to visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts)

Start earning: The system runs automatically, and the income is credited daily. Users can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

Platform vision and subsequent development

Ripplecoin Mining said that XRP cloud mining service is the starting point for the company to build a global passive income ecosystem. Next, the platform will expand support for more crypto assets, launch personalized income strategies and mobile operation experience, and strive to enable global digital asset investors to truly achieve the value upgrade from“holding coins to income”.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining is an innovative platform focusing on intelligent cloud mining and automated management of digital assets, with services in 180+ countries and regions. Through AI computing power scheduling, global computing power infrastructure and multi-currency income strategies, the platform helps users easily achieve stable appreciation of digital assets without hardware investment and technical experience.







Join now to get a new way to increase asset value

Official website:

App download: #/app