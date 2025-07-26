Paramount Global And Skydance Media Merger Approved By FCC

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) On July 24, 2025, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the $8.4 billion merger between %Paramount Global (NASDAQ: $PARA) and Skydance Media, marking a significant shift in the media landscape. The deal, which combines Paramount's iconic assets like CBS, Paramount Pictures, and Nickelodeon with Skydance's growing portfolio, including hits like Top Gun: Maverick, is set to close on August 7, 2025.

The approval followed a contentious review process, complicated by a $16 million settlement Paramount paid to resolve a lawsuit from President Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Critics, including Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, raised concerns about potential political influence, calling for investigations into the settlement's timing. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, denied any connection between the lawsuit and the merger approval, emphasizing Skydance's commitments to "unbiased journalism" and the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Paramount.

The merger, led by Skydance CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, creates "New Paramount," valued at approximately $28 billion. Ellison will serve as chairman and CEO, with Jeff Shell as president. The deal includes a $2.4 billion acquisition of National Amusements, Paramount's parent company, and a $4.5 billion payout to Paramount shareholders. Skydance's investors, including RedBird Capital Partners, will inject $1.5 billion to bolster Paramount's balance sheet.

Despite regulatory hurdles and public scrutiny, the FCC's 2-1 vote clears the way for the transaction, ending the Redstone family's decades-long control of Paramount. The merger aims to strengthen Paramount's competitive position against streaming giants like Netflix and Disney, though questions remain about potential cost-cutting and the future of CBS News' editorial direction.