403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwanese Citizens Head to Polls
(MENAFN) On Saturday, citizens across Taiwan started participating in a closely followed “recall vote” aimed at removing 24 lawmakers from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and a mayor who is currently suspended.
Analysts interpret this as an effort by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to realign authority within the legislative branch.
Voting locations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0000GMT), with significant queues forming at polling stations throughout the country, according to a news outlet.
Most of the legislators targeted in this vote are from districts in northern Taiwan, a region where the KMT enjoys substantial backing.
Among the notable politicians up for recall are prominent KMT members based in Taipei and New Taipei, such as Hung Meng-kai, who received the largest number of votes in the 2024 parliamentary race.
Also facing a recall is Ann Kao, the former Hsinchu mayor affiliated with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), following her corruption conviction.
Although the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has rejected claims of coordinating these recall efforts, its leader and regional head, William Lai Ching-te, has openly endorsed campaigns to remove opposition representatives.
Another phase of recall voting is set for August 23, as the DPP considers the opportunity for potential special elections to recapture dominance in the legislature.
This electoral event is drawing intense attention, especially as the DPP lost its legislative majority last year and the current administration, led by Lai, has encountered persistent challenges in enacting its agenda.
Analysts interpret this as an effort by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to realign authority within the legislative branch.
Voting locations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0000GMT), with significant queues forming at polling stations throughout the country, according to a news outlet.
Most of the legislators targeted in this vote are from districts in northern Taiwan, a region where the KMT enjoys substantial backing.
Among the notable politicians up for recall are prominent KMT members based in Taipei and New Taipei, such as Hung Meng-kai, who received the largest number of votes in the 2024 parliamentary race.
Also facing a recall is Ann Kao, the former Hsinchu mayor affiliated with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), following her corruption conviction.
Although the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has rejected claims of coordinating these recall efforts, its leader and regional head, William Lai Ching-te, has openly endorsed campaigns to remove opposition representatives.
Another phase of recall voting is set for August 23, as the DPP considers the opportunity for potential special elections to recapture dominance in the legislature.
This electoral event is drawing intense attention, especially as the DPP lost its legislative majority last year and the current administration, led by Lai, has encountered persistent challenges in enacting its agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment