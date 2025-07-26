403
Pakistan Nears Trade Deal with U.S.
(MENAFN) Pakistan is “very close” to sealing a commercial agreement with the United States, the country’s senior diplomat announced on Friday, voicing confidence in the strengthening financial relationship between the two countries.
“I think we are very close to finalizing [a deal] with the US,” stated Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a discussion at the Atlantic Council in Washington.
“Our teams have been here in Washington... a committee has been tasked by the Prime Minister to fine-tune now. It’s not going to be months, not even weeks—just days.”
His comments followed shortly after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, where they deliberated over bilateral and regional matters.
These included deepening trade relations and boosting cooperation in essential mineral resources and the mining industry.
Dar mentioned that the pact would cover trade and mineral sector collaboration and encouraged US business leaders to capitalize on Pakistan’s extensive assets, especially in mining and offshore energy.
He further highlighted that agencies such as the US Export-Import Bank and the World Bank are prepared to assist American companies looking to invest.
“There is great potential,” he emphasized, pointing out that Pakistan’s natural reserves are estimated to be worth between $6–8 trillion.
