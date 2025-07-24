CX360, Inc. Commends FCC Decision To Require SMS Georouting For The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New decision ensures help seekers receive localized support across communication channels

OMAHA, Neb., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX360, Inc. (“Mosaicx”), a leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions and part of WestCX under the West Technology Group portfolio, applauds today's decision by Chairman Carr and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt new regulations requiring text providers to develop a system for georouting text messages to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline . This decision builds on the FCC's decision last October for voice services and further enables help seekers to receive localized care, maintains the 988 Lifeline's centralized routing system and promotes a uniform standard of care for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Mosaicx provides the intelligent routing technology that supports both georouting and routing of calls from all help seekers, ensuring specialized crisis care and resources for diverse communities, including at-risk groups such as veterans and Spanish speakers.

“We applaud Chairman Carr and the other FCC Commissioners for working with the industry to enable texting as a means of expanding the communications options to better help individuals when they are experiencing a moment in crisis,” said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX.“This decision highlights the FCC's commitment to ensuring help seekers receive the benefits of georouting either over voice calls or texting while protecting their privacy. We again applaud them for recognizing the importance of maintaining the centralized structure of the 988 Lifeline to support this effort and for giving the industry a sufficient timeline for incorporating texting into 988 Lifeline.”

Mosaicx' ongoing partnership with Vibrant Emotional Health, the 988 Lifeline network administrator, continues to advance the accessibility, responsibility, and efficiency of this vital resource.

