Moovick Expands AI-Powered Moving And Renovation Platform Across Europe

Munich, Germany - july- Moovick, a technology-driven relocation platform, is expanding its AI-powered services across Germany, the Netherlands

- - Anastasiia Havrylova, Co-founder of MoovickMUNICH, GERMANY, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The platform connects users with local service providers for moving, logistics, and home renovation needs through an AI-based matching system designed to improve speed, transparency, and efficiency.As demand for flexible, cross-border logistics and relocation services grows, Moovick provides a centralized digital solution for both individuals and businesses. The platform enables users to submit service requests, receive multiple offers, and communicate directly with verified providers - streamlining processes traditionally handled offline or across multiple vendors.“The goal behind Moovick was to make relocation and renovation services easier to access and manage,” said Palash Agrawal, co-founder of Moovick.“With our platform, users can find tailored solutions quickly and securely, whether for a local move or a more complex business relocation.”Key Features of the PlatformMoovick's platform supports various types of services, including:Domestic and international movingOffice and commercial relocationsFurniture and exhibition logisticsRenovation and handyman servicesOnce a task is posted, Moovick's AI engine suggests service providers based on experience, location, availability, and budget. Users receive 5–10 offers within minutes and can manage the booking process from one dashboard.Serving Both B2C and B2B ClientsThe platform is used by individuals relocating across Europe as well as businesses seeking long-term logistics support. By offering scalable services, Moovick aims to address both one-time requests and ongoing operational needs.Current Market PresenceMoovick currently operates in four countries and is actively exploring expansion into additional European markets. The company is also developing partnerships with logistics providers and facilities management teams to support enterprise clients.About MoovickMoovick is a European technology platform offering AI-powered solutions for moving, logistics, and home renovation services. Designed for individuals and businesses, the platform simplifies the booking of verified service professionals by combining real-time data, automation, and customer support.For Press Inquiries:Website:Email: ...Regions Served: Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark

