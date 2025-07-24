Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moovick Expands AI-Powered Moving And Renovation Platform Across Europe


2025-07-24 12:31:08
Munich, Germany - july- Moovick, a technology-driven relocation platform, is expanding its AI-powered services across Germany, the Netherlands

Moovick isn't just about moving things - it's about making people feel at home, wherever life takes them."” - - Anastasiia Havrylova, Co-founder of MoovickMUNICH, GERMANY, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The platform connects users with local service providers for moving, logistics, and home renovation needs through an AI-based matching system designed to improve speed, transparency, and efficiency.

As demand for flexible, cross-border logistics and relocation services grows, Moovick provides a centralized digital solution for both individuals and businesses. The platform enables users to submit service requests, receive multiple offers, and communicate directly with verified providers - streamlining processes traditionally handled offline or across multiple vendors.

“The goal behind Moovick was to make relocation and renovation services easier to access and manage,” said Palash Agrawal, co-founder of Moovick.“With our platform, users can find tailored solutions quickly and securely, whether for a local move or a more complex business relocation.”
Key Features of the Platform
Moovick's platform supports various types of services, including:

Domestic and international moving
Office and commercial relocations
Furniture and exhibition logistics
Renovation and handyman services
Once a task is posted, Moovick's AI engine suggests service providers based on experience, location, availability, and budget. Users receive 5–10 offers within minutes and can manage the booking process from one dashboard.

Serving Both B2C and B2B Clients
The platform is used by individuals relocating across Europe as well as businesses seeking long-term logistics support. By offering scalable services, Moovick aims to address both one-time requests and ongoing operational needs.

Current Market Presence
Moovick currently operates in four countries and is actively exploring expansion into additional European markets. The company is also developing partnerships with logistics providers and facilities management teams to support enterprise clients.

About Moovick
Moovick is a European technology platform offering AI-powered solutions for moving, logistics, and home renovation services. Designed for individuals and businesses, the platform simplifies the booking of verified service professionals by combining real-time data, automation, and customer support.

For Press Inquiries:
Website:
Email: ...
Regions Served: Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark

Ksenia
Moovick Platform
Communications@ moovick
