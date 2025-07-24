Ipinfo Appoints Paul Heywood As Co-CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heywood Joins Co-CEO and Founder Ben Dowling in the Role

SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPinfo, the internet data company, today announced that COO Paul Heywood has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer, joining Founder and CEO Ben Dowling in leading the company forward.

As IPinfo continues to scale, the co-CEO model reflects a belief that the best companies excel through a dynamic balance: staying grounded in product excellence while pushing for meaningful global growth. Day-to-day, Dowling will focus on advancing the vision for IPinfo's products and Heywood will focus on growth and go-to-market.

"Companies require constant reimagining to stay relevant," said Ben Dowling, founder and co-CEO. "Paul and I bring different strengths, and we encourage each other to raise the bar - for our product, our company, and the broader internet data space. We've operated in this capacity for some time, and today just formalizes that."

Heywood's appointment brings decades of technology leadership experience to the executive role, as well as a deep personal interest in the internet and its infrastructure. Before joining IPinfo as COO, he served as CRO at Puppet, VP of Worldwide Sales at Oracle, and VP and General Manager of EMEA & APAC at Dyn. This is his first time stepping into the CEO role - a decision he calls both purposeful and personal.

"The internet has defined my generation. It's the digital supply chain that connects and democratizes everything," said Heywood. "Joining IPinfo in this role means being at the heart of where important internet decisions are made, and helping to shape a company that's solving some of the hardest problems in the space. I'm here because I believe in the product, I believe in Ben, and I believe in this company."

About IPinfo

IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world's most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo's robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io .

Contact Name: Meghan Prichard

Phone Number: 1 (800) 731-7893