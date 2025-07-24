Fairhaven Health Strengthens Women's Health Commitment Beyond Fertility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, Conn., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world honors World IVF Day, Fairhaven Health - a company long recognized by reproductive health professionals for its fertility-focused supplements - is reaffirming its commitment to evidence-based care and announcing its expansion into broader women's health.

“We've earned our place in fertility, but women's health needs neither begin nor end there,” said Jane Pemberton, CEO of Blueroot Health , the parent company of Fairhaven Health.“Expanding into full-spectrum women's health is a natural next step - one guided by the same science-first approach and practitioner trust that have defined our fertility leadership. Fairhaven Health's expanded line reflects the real-world needs of women and the practitioners who care for them.”

For more than 20 years, Fairhaven Health has been recognized for its clean, hormone-free fertility supplements, used in leading clinics and recommended by health care professionals worldwide. Now, the company is building on that legacy to provide clinical support across the full reproductive lifespan - from menstruation through menopause and beyond.









Fairhaven Health has developed a highly curated line of multivitamins tailored to each stage of a woman's life - paired with targeted solutions that address the most common clinical concerns women face, including cycle regularity, vaginal balance, lactation support, and menopause relief.

FH PRO, Fairhaven Health's flagship line, continues to lead in fertility outcomes. In a published clinical trial , FH PRO for Women increased clinical pregnancy rates by 23%. The formula delivers complete prenatal nutrition along with a unique antioxidant blend to support ovulation and egg quality.* FH PRO for Men is designed to support sperm count , motility and morphology, with clinical studies showing measurable improvements in sperm parameters within 90 days .









“Our fertility products have set the standard in reproductive health - grounded in scientific research and clinical integrity,” John P. Troup, Ph.D., and chief science officer of Blueroot Health.“That same science-first approach continues to shape and elevate every aspect of our innovation in women's health.”

Fairhaven Health's expansion provides women even more support with cycle regularity , prenatal and postnatal care, perimenopause , menopause , hormonal health and more , using the same clinical rigor that informs its fertility research.









Fairhaven Health products are available at or through health care providers.

