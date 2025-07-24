Joe & The Juice Accelerates U.S. Footprint With Seattle Expansion

Joe & The Juice

The Global Brand is Bringing a Fresh, Scandinavian Spin to the City's Coffee Scene

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JOE & THE JUICE , the globally loved fast-casual coffee and juice chain celebrated for its energetic vibe, sleek Scandinavian aesthetic, and vibrant menu of freshly made offerings, proudly announces its expansion into the Seattle market. This launch marks the first of two planned Seattle openings in 2025, with additional locations on the horizon, as the brand accelerates its U.S. expansion. JOE & THE JUICE brings a dynamic fusion of juice, specialty coffee, and contemporary culture to the heart of the Pacific Northwest, promising Seattle a distinctly modern experience.

Situated in one of Seattle's premier open-air shopping destinations, the new University Village store will bring the full Joe & The Juice experience to the city-complete with its signature Scandinavian aesthetic, fresh-made menu, and relaxed, social vibe. With outdoor seating available, guests can sip, snack, and unwind al fresco, making Joe & The Juice a natural part of Seattle's daily flow and community culture.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, Joe & The Juice has become a global favorite by blending juices, premium coffee, sandwiches, baked goods, and a distinctively cool, Scandinavian vibe. With its new University Village location, the brand is tapping into a city that thrives on coffee culture, health-conscious living, and a strong sense of community.

“We're incredibly excited to expand into the Seattle area as part of our broader U.S. growth strategy. Seattle is an iconic coffee city, and it's the perfect place for us to showcase our elevated coffee program and menu. We're looking forward to becoming part of the local community and sharing the unique Joe & The Juice experience with Seattle's passionate coffee lovers,” says Jorrie Bruffett, Managing Director, U.S., Joe & The Juice.

The University Village location will be open beginning on August 1st. This will be the first of two Joe & The Juice locations set to launch in Seattle in 2025, signaling the company's continued North American expansion and commitment to bringing its unique experience to new urban centers.

