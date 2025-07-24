Smithsonian Channel's How Did They Build That? Returns For Season Four Hosted By Jay Ellis

All-new season airs this Sunday, June 27 at 9/8c



NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithsonian Channel today announced the return of How Did They Build That? with an all-new season premiering this Sunday, June 27 at 9/8c. Jay Ellis will return for the fourth season of the series diving into the jaw-dropping world of even more architectural and engineering marvels from around the globe. From one of humanity's greatest engineering achievements in the International Space Station, to Los Angeles' earthquake ready SoFi Stadium, to a visitors center 14,000ft up America's Mountain.

Full episode descriptions and air dates below:



Space Stations & Super Inventions (Sunday, July 27 at 9/8c) - Lives are on the line creating the International Space Station, a scientific marvel a decade in the making, that changes the way we look at the world.

Medals & Marinas (Sunday, August 3 at 9/8c) - A floating museum honors military heroes in Texas. A sky-park casino balances on six towers. And an office is carved out to protect NYC's High Line.

Speedcore & Steambend (Sunday, August 10 at 9/8c) - A railway-spanning library mimics the clouds. A speed-core skyscraper is built in record time. And a world first bridge inspired by a child's toy.

High Waters & Harsh Winds (Sunday, August 17 at 9/8c) - Apartments hanging 164 feet above the water defy gravity in Amsterdam. A trio of towers shimmer on Chicago's skyline, and museum design is revolutionized in Paris.

Ecobuilds & Earthquakes (Sunday, August 24 at 9/8c) - An airport gets a 9 acre roof without stopping flights. A museum is buried in the desert to keep it cool. And building San Fran's most hated tower.

Shipyards & Slender Builds (Sunday, September 7 at 9/8c) - A 284ft timber tower tests fire safety limits. An old crane tracks is reborn as sleek glass offices. And 28 apartments are stacked on a 21ft plot.

Summit & Submerge (Sunday, September 14 at 9/8c) - A mountain-top centre defies extreme altitude. A stunning museum is sunk into an old dock. And a 600ft tower with floating gardens rises in Singapore.

Facelifts & Scaffolds (Sunday, September 21 at 9/8c) - A museum bends 1,100 glass tubes into a bold facade. A vast atrium rises where the Berlin Wall fell, and a NJ bridge is raised 65ft for huge tankers.

Super Stadiums & Extraordinary Elevators (Sunday, September 28 at 9/8c) - A 70,000 seat stadium defies seismic forces in LA. Malta's 33 story tower twists around old vaults. And an 807ft elevator test tower spirals skywards. Floating Parks & Upcycled Towers (Sunday, October 5 at 9/8c) - San Francisco's MOMA dramatically triples in size. A skyscraper transforms by smart demolition. And 5 acres of parkland floats above Dallas traffic.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

About Curve Media

Curve Media is a leading unscripted production company led by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning producers Rob Carey and Camilla Lewis. Since 2014, Curve has delivered quality factual and reality programming for the world biggest platforms including the Paramount+, Netflix, Disney+ Warner Brothers Discovery, A&E Networks, BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky. Credits include: Chess Masters: The End Game (BBC), Hot Yachts (Hulu), How Did They Build That? (Smithsonian/Paramount+), The Man Who Stole The Scream (Sky), Salvage Hunters (WBD), Portugal with Michael Portillo (Channel5/Paramount+), On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace (BBC), My Extraordinary Pregnancy (TLC), The Greatest Auction (Channel 4), Clean it, Fix it (BBC), 999: On The Front Line (Channel 4), Irish Pickers (AETN), Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure (BBC), Pet School (BBC), Claimed and Shamed (BBC One), Ambulance: Code Red (Channel 5/Paramount+). Curve Media are part of Munich-based Night Train Media Group.

