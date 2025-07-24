Exeon Announces Rebranding Of Flagship Cybersecurity Platform As Exeon.NDR

The updated platform strengthens core detection capabilities, expands visibility in hybrid and encrypted environments, and aligns with international growth.

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Exeon Analytics AG has announced the rebranding of its flagship Network Detection and Response platform. The platform previously known as ExeonTrace will now operate under the name Exeon.

This rebranding reflects more than a visual identity change. It signals ongoing technological innovation, an expanded international footprint, and a continued commitment to delivering trusted Swiss cybersecurity solutions for organizations worldwide.

Over the past year, the platform's detection and response capabilities have been further enhanced. Advanced artificial intelligence now provides faster and more accurate threat detection, while enriched alerting features deliver clearer context for security teams. Visibility across hybrid, encrypted, and exposed environments has been significantly expanded to protect sensitive data. In addition, integrations with leading security ecosystems have been deepened, enabling seamless deployment without the need for invasive sensors or agents.

The platform's evolution also aligns with Exeon Analytics AG's growing international presence. The company has expanded its global partner network and entered emerging markets, combining localized expertise with Swiss standards of data sovereignty and privacy. The advisory board has been strengthened with additional internationally recognized cybersecurity experts to support strategic direction and innovation. The organization continues to expand its global workforce while maintaining the precision, reliability, and trust associated with Swiss cybersecurity excellence.

A redesigned corporate website was launched on July 14, 2025, providing an updated resource hub for customers, partners, and organizations adopting Zero Trust architectures:

Key Updates

Introduction of the new name Exeon, emphasizing a focus on Network Detection & Response.

A modernized and more intuitive user interface based on customer and analyst feedback.

Rapidly advancing AI capabilities to deliver smarter, faster, and more precise detections.

Strengthened global presence and partnerships while maintaining Swiss data sovereignty.

Key Principles That Remain Unchanged

Protection of sensitive data in hybrid, encrypted, and exposed environments.

Commitment to Swiss precision, data privacy, and trusted cybersecurity.

Continuous innovation to enhance network security and resilience.

“With Exeon, this transition is not just a rebranding, but an advancement. The AI-driven platform continuously evolves to protect networks, adapt to emerging threats, and uphold the highest standards of data privacy. This transformation reflects a commitment to global expansion while remaining anchored in Swiss cybersecurity excellence,” said Gregor Erismann, Co-CEO of Exeon Analytics AG.

