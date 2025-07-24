[Latest] Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.79 Billion By 2034 At A 6.34% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Power (Below 5 MW, 5-10 MW, 10-20 MW, Above 20 MW), By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Diesel, Liquid Propane Gas (LPG), Aviation Jet Fuel), By Application (Mechanical Drive, Electric Power Generation), By Compressor Type (Axial, Centrifugal), By End-Use (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Mining and Construction), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.7 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.79 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.34% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

As per the industry experts at CMI, Market leaders such as Aviall, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are racing toward new innovations in compact, high-efficiency turbines designed for the power, aviation, oil and gas, and industrial manufacturing sectors. These companies are developing new modular turbine systems as well as implementing AI diagnostics with remote observation systems to bolster emission-free operation. Other focus areas include grid peaking applications, mobile and offshore power units, and hybrid energy system consolidation.

Partnerships with defense agencies, energy companies, and infrastructure contractors are strengthening their international presence. There is an emphasis on green fuel integration, low-NOx emissions technologies, and ISO-grade manufacturing, which aligns with environmental concerns and regulatory frameworks. These strategic initiatives sustain their market dominance while advancing the adoption of clean, reliable, and flexible energy systems.

Key Trends & Drivers

Expansion of the Oil and Gas Industry: This particular driver focuses on the increased adoption of aeroderivative turbines within LNG plants, gas fields, and even pipeline compression due to their portability and rapid start-up capabilities. Recently, in March 2023, Saudi Aramco allocated USD 1.4 billion on gas processing units to equip them with aeroderivative turbines for emission reductions. These turbines excel in extreme environments and operate in remote areas. Mechanical drives are in high demand in upstream and midstream oil operations. Mitsubishi and Baker Hughes dominate this sector. The continued increase in worldwide gas infrastructure ensures constant utilization of turbines. Thus, the oil and gas industry will continue to be one of the primary drivers of market growth.

Impacts of Increasing Power Outages & Backup System Requirements: This Impact focuses on the US stimulus that increases the demand for aeroderivative turbines, which are needed to power fast-responding, reliable backup systems, emergency services, or grid-strangled turbines. Aeroderivative turbines are a favorite because they have the ability to start in minutes and can work on a variety of fuels. In August 2024, GE signed a USD 950 million contract with the US Department of Energy for the provision of turbines to be used in critical backup systems. The units will support gas power plants and other sensitive power sectors in Brazil and India that improve rural energy access are also expanding their aeroderivative turbine fleets. Turbines are becoming increasingly important in disaster-struck, climate-vulnerable regions. The inverse relationship to climate-changing risks guarantees the increased demand for these units.

Scrapped Environmental Regulations for Leading Emissions: This Impact describes the considerable attention directed to replacing high-emission turbines with modern low-emission units. In November 2022, the EU launched the Green Policy, leading to a 1.1 billion dollar refurbishment of turbines in Germany and Spain. Cleaner gas-powered turbines are replacing old diesel generators. Siemens and Honeywell are manufacturing new models with ultra-low NOx emissions. Turbines that are“ready” for Hydrogen fuel are also on the market. Policies of such regulation and empowerment fuel the transition from fossil gases to energy systems based on renewable sources. Clean compliance increases adoption of aeroderivative units worldwide.

