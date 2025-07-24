Qubrid AI Redefines GPU Cloud With Pre-Built AI Templates, Seamless Developer Workflows And Flexible GPU Rentals

Instant AI environments for ComfyUI, n8n, PyTorch, Langflow & TensorFlow, plus a developer-friendly interface with SSH, Jupyter, VS Code, and new GPU rental plans

MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI , a leader in hybrid GPU cloud solutions and AI infrastructure & tools, today announced a major upgrade to its GPU Cloud Rental Platform with the introduction of Ready-to-Deploy One-Click AI/ML Templates , a flexible developer interface , and expanded GPU rental options . These new features are designed to streamline AI workflows, enhance user experience, and make high-performance and GPU accelerated computing more accessible to AI developers, researchers, startups and enterprises.

AI/ML Templates: Quick-deploy templates for ComfyUI, n8n, Langflow, PyTorch, and TensorFlow , all pre-configured to run seamlessly on Qubrid's high-performance GPUs.

Flexible Interface: Developers and AI professionals can work the way they prefer with support for SSH, Jupyter Notebooks, and VS Code for streamlined coding, testing, and deployment.

User-Friendly Themes: A sleek, modern UI with both light and dark themes designed for enhanced usability and comfort during long development sessions. New GPU Rental Options: Expanded GPU rental plans including short-term on-demand, weekly and monthly rentals as well as long-term quarterly, six-monthly and annual GPU reservations , ensuring maximum flexibility and cost efficiency.

"With these enhancements, we're bringing the fastest path from idea to production for AI teams," said Pranay Prakash, CEO of Qubrid AI. "Our ready-to-deploy AI/ML templates and flexible GPU development environments mean that users can focus on building innovative AI applications instead of dealing with complex infrastructure setup."

Qubrid AI often referenced as a leading NeoCloud Platform offers GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings with an extensive catalog of Open Source and Hugging Face AI models for training, finetuning and inferencing with API access for AI developers. This latest update builds on Qubrid AI's mission to democratize AI innovation by providing powerful, cost-effective, and developer-friendly GPU cloud solutions.

Developers and enterprises looking to accelerate their AI/ML workflows can start using Qubrid AI's new features today by visiting or contacting [email protected] for enterprise pricing and custom solutions.

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a leading provider of hybrid GPU cloud and AI infrastructure solutions, combining the flexibility of public cloud with the control of on-premise systems. With advanced GPU resources, developer-friendly tools, and integrated AI/ML services, Qubrid AI empowers businesses, startups, and researchers to innovate faster and scale smarter.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Qubrid, Inc

