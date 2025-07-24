Berger Montague PC Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations By Rxsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Following Class Action Filing
Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired RxSight securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 22, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .
RxSight, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, is a medical technology company that develops light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery. Its RxSight system involves the Company's Light Delivery Device (LDD).
The lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) RxSight was experiencing“adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight's products; and (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.
On July 8, 2025, RxSight revealed significant declines in LDD sales, LAL utilization, and overall revenue in Q2 2025, also lowering its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. CEO Ronald Kurtz disclosed at that time that“[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.”
On this news, RxSight shares fell $4.84, or 37%, to a close of $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.
If you are an RxSight investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE. The Firm has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment