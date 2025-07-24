Fortune Announces Speakers For 2025 Brainstorm Tech September 8 - 10

Confirmed speakers include executives from Cloudflare, Digital Currency Group (DCG), GV, Lyft, OpenAI, Visa, Walmart, among others

Former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. brings insights on strategy, AI, and the evolving nature of competition

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced the speaker lineup for Brainstorm Tech 2025 in Park City, UT, at Montage Deer Valley Resort.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech, now in its 24th year, brings together top technology and media leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers from some of the world's most pioneering companies and industries at the forefront of change and innovation.

Over the course of three days, we'll explore how technology is reshaping every corner of society. The agenda features timely conversations on AI leadership, infrastructure, climate innovation, tech policy, aerospace and defense, healthcare wearables, and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Additional speakers include:



Chris Barman, Chief Executive Officer, Slate Auto

Devika Bulchandani , Global Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy

Frank Cooper III , Chief Marketing Officer, Visa

John Furner , President and CEO, Walmart U.S.

Tom Hale, Chief Executive Officer, ŌURA

Max Haot , Chief Executive Officer, Vast

Ashley Kramer , Chief Revenue Officer, OpenAI

David Krane , Managing Partner and CEO, GV

Matthew Prince , Cofounder and CEO, Cloudflare

Hari Ravichandran , Founder and CEO, Aura

David Risher , Chief Executive Officer, Lyft

Kate Ryder , Founder and CEO, Maven Clinic

Barry Silbert , Founder and CEO, DCG

Anthony Soohoo , Chairman and CEO, MoneyGram Jeff Wilke , Chairman and Cofounder, Re:Build Manufacturing

The event will also feature a conversation between Larry Fitzgerald Jr. , a former NFL wide receiver and investor in Chess, and Daniel Rensch , Cofounder and Chief Chess Officer at Chess. Together, they'll explore how AI is transforming the game of chess, the timeless value of strategic thinking, and what these shifts reveal about the future of competition.

Fortune Brainstorm Tech brings together more than 300 participants from a diverse range of industries, including agriculture, apparel, automotive, entertainment, education, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, software, and telecommunications. Attendees represent all 50 U.S. states and several countries around the world, including Canada, China, Ireland, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

Editorial Director Andrew Nusca will host the 2025 Brainstorm Tech along with co-chairs tech correspondent Jason Del Rey and senior writer Allie Garfinkle . This year's Brainstorm Tech will also feature Fortune finance and crypto editor Jeff John Roberts, as well as AI editor Jeremy Kahn, who will lead sessions on their respective industries.

For more information, including the full agenda and speakers list, visit the event website here .

This year's program is supported by premier partners Deloitte, Salesforce, and Varonis, and partners IDA Ireland, Qualtrics, and Singapore Economic Development Board.

