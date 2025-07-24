Gamefound Acquires Indiegogo: A Groundbreaking Leap Forward For Global Creativity And Creator Empowerment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK and WROCŁAW, Poland, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's most innovative crowdfunding platforms, Gamefound and Indiegogo, today announced a partnership that will reshape the future of crowdfunding. Gamefound will acquire Indiegogo, integrating Indiegogo's global community of 38 million members with Gamefound's state-of-the-art crowdfunding technology-giving creators and backers alike even more tools, transparency, and reach.

Marcin Świerkot, CEO of Gamefound and Julie dePontbriand, CEO of Indiegogo

Indiegogo is one of the original pioneers of crowdfunding, with over 17 years in the industry, a community of 38 million members , and nearly $3 billion raised for ideas around the world. Known for launching bold projects in tech, design, film, and the arts , Indiegogo is a natural complement to Gamefound's strength in tabletop.

The highlights of this landmark announcement:



New, creator-friendly terms and pricing for Indiegogo , making the platform more affordable, and supportive for all project creators.

Gamefound's proven technology-built with a laser focus on user experience-to power all Indiegogo categories , from tech and design to art and beyond, bringing features like Stretch Pay, multilingual support, instant payments, and industry-leading pledge management to millions more users. Gamefound will continue as the world's leading tabletop crowdfunding platform , with Gamefound campaigns featured on Indiegogo for added exposure-yet tabletop creators will still enjoy a dedicated, specialized experience.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared mission: to fuel the future of creativity . Together, Gamefound and Indiegogo are building the most powerful, creator-focused crowdfunding platform in the world-one that connects backers and innovators, supports creators at every stage, and helps bring more bold ideas to life.

"It's time for crowdfunding to be a forward-facing industry again," said Julie dePontbriand, CEO of Indiegogo. "Gamefound's technology is unrivaled on the market, and we are thrilled to bring it to Indiegogo's diverse community of creators. Together, we're making crowdfunding more innovative, creator-friendly, and exciting than ever before."

Gamefound's Rise: A Tech Powerhouse in Crowdfunding

Founded in Poland, Gamefound has quickly become one of the largest platforms for boardgames, raising over $165 million in 2024 alone and hosting 8 of the year's 10 biggest board game campaigns. Their relentless focus on innovation and user experience -shipping new features every two weeks- have propelled Gamefound's growth to over 70% year over year.

"Our success comes from a simple philosophy: build a platform at least twice as good as the next competitor, and then dedication, hard work and focus from our team to make it happen," said Marcin Świerkot, CEO of Gamefound. "Now, we're bringing this philosophy to Indiegogo, combining Gamefound's technology with Indiegogo's incredible reach to revolutionize crowdfunding for every category."

The merging of these two companies signals a new chapter for crowdfunding-one where creators can expect stronger tools, clearer terms, and better outcomes. With this move, Indiegogo is becoming a more competitive platform for serious creators, and the broader industry should take note.

What This Means for Creators



Unmatched technology : 20+ payment methods, industry-leading pledge management, advanced analytics, mobile app, automated marketing with 6.7x ROAS, tax management, free flexible instalments program and a lot of community features like Endgame-all coming soon to Indiegogo creators. Massive exposure : Indiegogo's 38 million members and almost $3 billion in historical funding will combine with Gamefound's explosive growth to drive unmatched traffic and funding potential for creators.

What This Means for Backers



A better experience, built for you: Gamefound's platform is built with backers in mind-offering intuitive navigation, a mobile app, multilingual support, and engaging community features that make discovering and supporting new projects easy. More ways to support what you love: With 20+ global payment methods-including flexible options like Stretch Pay and instant payments-it's easier than ever to back bold ideas. And with Gamefound's powerful pledge manager, you can easily modify your pledge, select add-ons, and handle shipping details after the campaign ends.

How to Learn More

Big changes are coming soon. Creators and backers can sign up for the latest updates at indiegogo or gamefound , or email us at [email protected] and [email protected] .

