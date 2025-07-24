Maro Secures $4.3 Million In Seed Funding To Eliminate Human Risk In Cybersecurity

Maro's new cognitive security platform intervenes in the moment, redefining how companies manage human risk across social engineering, insider threats, human error, and ungoverned AI usage

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maro, the cognitive security platform company created to empower security leaders to manage human risk proactively, announced today it successfully raised $4.3 million from Downing Capital Group. With the Maro platform now available, the company plans to use the seed round for team growth, product development, and executing its go-to-market strategy.

Maro empowers security leaders to take control of human risk and defend against human error and threats amplified by AI, including social engineering, insider risk, and ungoverned AI usage. Maro's platform dynamically intervenes in the moment to prevent cognitive risks from becoming security or compliance incidents, providing security teams with instant visibility into their workforce's behaviors and intentions.

Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR) cites breaches involving a human element at 60% . Maro reinforces secure behaviors in real-time, securing decision-making in the workflow with use-case-level policy enforcement.

"When stress levels are high and attackers use that opportunity to manipulate your workforce into taking risky actions, Maro protects how people think, decide, and act," said Jesse Downing, CEO at Downing Capital Group. "Maro's founding team has deep cybersecurity experience solving human-focused problems, working together across three companies, including several with successful exits."

Maro was founded in late 2024 by Jadon Montero, Gwen Betts, and Jen Andre, a repeat cybersecurity founder team with more than 40 years of combined experience building and scaling category-defining security companies.

Jadon Montero, Maro's CEO, has deep experience in designing and bringing innovative security solutions to market, including SOAR, EASM, and MDR. Montero also served as a former product leader at Bitdefender, Censys, Rapid7, Komand, and ThreatStack, and began his career studying cyberwarfare under the first United States Director of National Intelligence, John Negroponte.

Gwen Betts, CXO, led the global product design team at Rapid7, encompassing detection and response, vulnerability management, and cloud security. She is known for scaling human-centered product solutions in complex domains. Betts was also the founding design and GTM leader at Komand.

Jen Andre, CTO, is a repeat founder and technologist with extensive expertise in cybersecurity, including as founder of Komand (acquired by Rapid7) and Threat Stack (acquired by F5). Andre also served as the vice president of product at Greynoise and Rapid7. She built her early career at Symantec and Mandiant as a Security Operations Center (SOC) analyst and product builder, respectively.

"Maro was born from our years spent inside broken security workflows where SOC analysts didn't have time to speak directly to every employee who urgently needed their help after legacy tools failed to stop the employee from taking a risky action," said Montero. "The acceleration of generative AI, coupled with remote work and shadow software as a service (SaaS), exponentially increases the risk that users run afoul of company policy without even knowing it. With Maro, governance, risk, and compliance happen in the moment so that human risk is managed and mitigated - before issues even reach the SOC."

Maro was developed with input from 50 CISO and CIO leaders in financial technology, healthcare technology, and retail. Overwhelmingly, these leaders identified AI usage governance as the most pressing human risk factor today, followed closely by targeted social engineering and insider risk. They emphasized that existing human risk tools generated excessive noise, lacked visibility at the usage level (where most knowledge work occurs: in the browser), and lacked enforceable policies responsive to both timing and behavioral context. As a result, security teams struggled to demonstrate ROI or drive measurable reductions in human risk.

With Maro, security leaders can:



Enforce a behavioral policy that integrates GRC oversight into everyday workflows, transforming static rules into real-time behavioral controls.

Prevent data loss to AI Chatbots and stop sensitive data exposure without disrupting productivity or blocking innovation.

Intercept real-time deception like clickjacking and typosquatting with browser-level protection.

Intercept intelligent social engineering that catches psychological attacks at the moment they strike, including Adversary-in-the-Browser and other AI-powered threats. Improve CIS coverage by 52% in as little as a week.

Maro's platform is designed to intuitively identify, shape, and mitigate human risk factors in real-time, providing leaders with a novel way to prevent incidents before they occur. Security leaders can learn more and request access to Maro at .

About Maro

Maro empowers security leaders to proactively manage human risk across social engineering, insider threats, human error, and ungoverned AI usage. Maro engages directly with risky user behavior as it happens. While conventional solutions depend on repetitive training or static policy enforcement, Maro uses AI to monitor real-world usage, classify intent, and deliver context-aware, just-in-time interventions. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Kelly Crummey

[email protected]

617-921-8089

SOURCE Maro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED