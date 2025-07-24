EUCAST Global Calls For Renewed Commitment To Public-Private Partnerships To Sustain U.S. Innovation Leadership

Connected. Anytime, Anywhere. Leading 5G Private Network Solution Provider

EUCAST 5G Network in a Box - Backpack

Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global

Gary Sumihiro

Smart, Secure Wireless Technologies Like EUCAST's“Network-in-a-Box” Showcase the Power of Consistent Federal Investment in R&D

- Jaehyeong KimDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amid growing concerns over political gridlock and shifting budget priorities, EUCAST Global Inc. , today reaffirmed the vital role public-private partnerships play in maintaining America's technological edge. The company, which delivers secure, portable 4G, LTE, and 5G CBRS solutions to some of the most remote and underserved locations in the country, is calling for a long-term, bipartisan strategy to protect and expand collaborative innovation across government, academia, and private enterprise.EUCAST is uniquely positioned to support a wide range of U.S. industries eager to adopt private 5G networks,” said Jae Kim, Founder and CEO of EUCAST Global.“From healthcare and education to logistics and manufacturing, this milestone opens doors for U.S. enterprises to access cutting-edge 5G technology that is secure, efficient, and entirely free of Chinese components. It's a significant step forward not just for EUCAST, but for American innovation and infrastructure resilience.”“Political cycles may change, but our commitment to innovation must remain constant,” said Gary Sumihiro, a strategic advisor to EUCAST Global.“If we want to lead the world in advanced communications, AI integration, and secure network deployment, we need to strengthen, not stall, public-private collaboration.”EUCAST's flagship“Network-in-a-Box” platform exemplifies the impact of federal research investments translated into scalable, real-world applications. The portable wireless system is engineered to deliver broadband connectivity to areas traditionally left behind, tribal lands, emergency response zones, remote worksites, and more. These are not theoretical testbeds, rather, they are mission-critical deployments that support national priorities in defense, healthcare, energy, and disaster preparedness.“Secure, smart wireless infrastructure is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity,” Sumihiro continued.“EUCAST'S technology brings fast, flexible connectivity to places where traditional networks can't reach. This is a reality that is only made possible with the groundwork laid by government-funded R&D and the speed of private-sector execution.”“Innovation can't thrive on uncertainty,” added Sumihiro.“Each time priorities shift or funding falters, we lose talent, momentum, and opportunity. A fractured approach puts America's global leadership at risk.”Looking ahead, EUCAST sees a clear path forward that includes a coordinated, long-term investment strategy that reinforces the power of partnership. The company continues to work with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet today's urgent needs and tomorrow's emerging demands, from smart agriculture and clean energy to industrial automation and emergency response.“The question is not whether we can lead,” said Sumihiro“The question is whether we will choose to invest in what's working. Let's build on success. Let's keep America at the forefront of innovation.”“What we're building at EUCAST is much more than just connectivity, it's capability,” Jae Kim, continued.“Whether it's powering smart infrastructure, supporting disaster recovery, or enabling secure operations in remote areas, our technology is designed to solve real problems in real time. Continued public-private collaboration is the key to scaling that impact across the country and ensuring that critical networks are built on trusted, American-led alternatives.”###About EUCAST GlobalEUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit .For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

