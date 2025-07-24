Sysco's Growth And Expansion Accelerates With Grand Opening Of Tampa Bay Facility In Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANT CITY, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) celebrated today the grand opening of its newest facility, Sysco Tampa Bay, the ninth site opened in the past year as the company continues its global growth and expansion.

Sysco Tampa Bay, the sixth broadline facility in Florida, will create more than 300 jobs in one of the state's most booming regions and is further evidence of the corporation's commitment to grow with its communities and customers.

Sysco has opened or expanded 13 facilities in the past year, including in Allentown, Pa., Calgary, Canada, Ireland, London and Sweden. Sysco's Greco Italian food specialty company has opened three facilities since the start of 2024, and four facilities, including in Wisconsin and Scotland have expanded their footprint.

“Sysco is committed to growing with our customers and our communities and making sure we are there to help them succeed by providing diverse, quality products at good value and superb customer service. We are doing this here in Florida, in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, London, Ireland, Sweden and across the globe,” said Sysco Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican.

“Sysco's global growth has created hundreds of jobs globally in the past year and we are confident our reach and community impact will expand as we meet the needs of our customers,” Hourican added.

Sysco Tampa Bay will cater to a 100-mile area of Florida and provide the growing food-away-from home sector with access to hundreds of thousands of well-priced quality products.

“Florida is one of the most rapidly growing areas of our country and we are excited to be a part of that journey,” Sysco West Florida Region President Jane Grout said.“Our growth is evidence of Florida's growth – we outgrew our Orlando facility and so to support our current and our future customers we are expanding with them. Today we celebrate our mutual growth.”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

