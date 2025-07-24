Nureal.Ai Awarded National Smart Infrastructure Contract By Sourcewell

Chris Medina

Positions Company to Expand AI Access for Thousands of Public Agencies Across North America

- Chris MedinaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nureal, a leader in ultra-affordable, pre-trained AI solutions for public agencies and smart infrastructure has been awarded a national contract by Sourcewell, one of the most respected cooperative purchasing organizations in North America.The contract (RFP #041525) covers Smart Infrastructure Solutions, Outdoor Sensors, and Related Products and Services, and positions Nureal as an authorized“Sourcewell Awarded Contract” supplier, enabling the company to offer its AI technology directly to thousands of participating entities across government, education, nonprofit, and tribal sectors in the United States and Canada.“This award is a major milestone in our mission to democratize smart infrastructure through radically affordable AI,” said Chris Medina, CEO of Nureal.“AI shouldn't just be for the top 1% of cities or enterprises. Our computer vision apps make it possible for any community to benefit, without new hardware or complicated deployments.”Nureal's platform offers downloadable, plug-and-play AI models for use cases such as pedestrian tracking, vehicle detection, loitering alerts, traffic monitoring, and public safety.Designed to work with existing infrastructure and priced at a fraction of the industry standard, Nureal's technology is ideally suited for cities, libraries, campuses, and other public environments.“Sourcewell opens the door for scalable adoption of our platform by public sector leaders seeking cost-effective, high-impact solutions,” Medina added.“From small towns to large metro areas, we're making it easier to adopt AI without complexity, costly infrastructure, or professional services.”As part of the contract engagement rollout, Nureal will work with Sourcewell's supplier development team to raise awareness, onboard users, and support implementation across the cooperative's extensive network.This contract follows Nureal's recent OEM partnership with smart lighting and camera manufacturer Juganu , and its continued expansion into municipal and industrial sectors across North America.“This is more than a contract, Medina said.“It's a catalyst. We're proving that transformative AI can be simple, scalable, and within reach for every community. With Sourcewell's partnership, we're accelerating a future where smart infrastructure is a standard, not a luxury.”About NurealNureal is an NVIDIA Inception Member and pioneering provider of ultra-affordable AI solutions for the public realm. Its plug-and-play computer vision apps require no new hardware and work with existing infrastructure-empowering smart cities, campuses, and institutions to leverage AI at a fraction of traditional costs. With a growing library of over 75 AI models and more than 300 in development, Nureal is redefining accessibility in artificial intelligence.Please visit:###For more information or to schedule an interview with a Nureal spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

