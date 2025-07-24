403
Your Privacy, Secured: How Galaxy AI Protects Privacy with Samsung Knox Vault
(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW)
Galaxy AI is built to understand what you need before you even ask, whether that’s suggesting a change in your routine or pulling up just the right information at the right time.
This level of personalization can be incredibly helpful, but the more your phone knows, the more there is to protect. So, what’s keeping all that personal data secure?
Samsung believes there is no privacy without strong security. That’s why every Galaxy device is protected from the chip up by a multi-layered approach, which includes on-device personalization, user-controlled cloud processing, and ecosystem-wide protection through Samsung Knox Matrix.
At the core of this system is Samsung Knox Vault, the company’s hardware-based solution for safeguarding your most sensitive information.
Secured at the Hardware Level
Most mobile devices rely solely on software to protect sensitive data. Galaxy devices go further.
Knox Vault is a hardware-level security solution that creates a physical barrier between your most private information and everything else. It works like a locked room inside your phone, with its own processor and memory to encrypt sensitive data, with Knox Vault securing the keys. It pairs a secure processor with dedicated memory, isolating your passwords, PINs, biometrics, as well as financial information and cryptographic keys. These are the kinds of details you don’t want anyone else to access, and Knox Vault is built to make sure they stay private. You don’t need to activate or manage it, as it’s always on, working silently in the background, keeping your data safe while you get on with your day.
This is particularly crucial in the age of AI as user concerns are expanding from traditional cybersecurity threats, like viruses and malware, to worries over leaking personal data, such as conversations with your AI assistant. And as AI becomes part of more everyday tasks, the types of data that need protection are also expanding.
For example, metadata from your most personal photos not only details the resolution and file format, but also shows the exact location where the image was taken. This personal metadata is more than just files — it’s information that is deeply connected to your daily life. And in the era of AI, these types of data used to provide personalized suggestions needs to be kept private.
Knox Vault helps mitigate these growing concerns by safely storing personal information in a secure, hardware-isolated environment designed to block both physical tampering and remote attacks, ensuring your data can’t be accessed without approval.
Personalized AI, Protected at the Core
Knox Vault not only provides protection for today’s threats, it also ensures your privacy as mobile experiences continue to evolve.
As Galaxy AI becomes more useful, it also becomes more personal, learning how you use your device and adapting to your needs. And because these highly tailored AI experiences rely on deeply personal data, Knox Vault plays a crucial role in keeping that information private and secured.
Galaxy AI ensures privacy by processing tasks directly on-device where possible, keeping data in your hands and off online servers. For example, Audio Eraser, removes background noise from videos or voice recordings without the need for any cloud-based processing — so your personal information stays private. Call Transcript operates in the same way, keeping your calls organized while ensuring personal conversations stay private by remaining on-device.
Knox Vault ensures your data is protected, confidential, and secure. Building on its role in Galaxy AI as the trusted foundation for security and privacy, Knox Vault will expand across Samsung’s growing AI ecosystem as AI becomes more deeply integrated into the user experience.
Knox Vault is more than a security feature, it’s Galaxy’s promise that no matter how advanced your devices become, or how much AI evolves, your privacy is secured.
