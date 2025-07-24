The Genie® Company And Pro Football Hall Of Fame Extend Their Partnership

Genie: 'The Official Garage Door Opener of the Pro Football Hall of Fame'

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie Company, a leader in garage door opener technology, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are pleased to announce the extension of their strategic partnership. Genie continues to proudly serve as "The Official Garage Door Opener of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

This dedicated partnership is established on the mutual commitment to innovation, excellence and reliability that both Genie and the Pro Football Hall of Fame exemplify in their respective fields. Genie's devotion to providing cutting-edge garage door opener solutions and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's mission to honor and preserve the legacy of football's greatest players, coaches and contributors align to create a quintessential partnership.

"Genie has always led with innovation and reliability, qualities we see reflected in the mission of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Continuing as their Official Garage Door Opener reinforces our shared commitment to excellence and forward-thinking leadership. This partnership goes beyond branding, it's about connecting with the fans and communities who trust Genie every day," Said Mike Noyes, President of The Genie Company. "We're proud to once again be part of the Hall of Fame experience, helping to open doors both literally and figuratively."

As part of their renewed partnership, Genie will play a prominent role at this year's Fan Fest '25 on the campus of the Hall of Fame, from July 31 through Aug. 3, in the "Genie RedZone." The fan-driven activation area will feature a photobooth, giveaways and an appearance by a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Genie continues to play a vital role in ensuring secure and efficient access to homes across the nation with its advanced garage door opener technology. This ongoing designation reinforces Genie's commitment to quality and innovation, mirroring the Pro Football Hall of Fame's dedication to upholding the highest standards in football.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with The Genie Company and welcome their continued status as our Official Garage Door Opener," said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Their long-standing reputation for reliability and their commitment to excellence embodies the values that we uphold at the Hall, making them an ideal partner."

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company, based in Mount Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect® and BenchSentry®, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany .

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service. Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at profootballhof, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the store support the Hall's Mission.

SOURCE The Genie Company

