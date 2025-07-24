Armada Announces $131M Strategic Funding Round, Launch Of Megawatt-Scale Modular AI Data Centers To Accelerate American Energy And AI Dominance

With this new funding, Armada will scale production of Leviathan, a first-of-its-kind, megawatt-scale, full-stack modular data center (MDC) that can be deployed faster, cheaper, and more flexibly than any other similar product in the field.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada , the hyperscaler for the edge, today announced a $131 million strategic funding round with new strategic investors including Pinegrove, Veriten, and Glade Brook as well as participation from existing investors including Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Shield Capital, 8090 Industries, M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), Overmatch, Silent Ventures, Felicis, and Marlinspike. This latest investment round coincides with the launch of Leviathan , a first-of-its-kind ruggedized MDC designed for fast, flexible deployment, enabling megawatt-scale computing power in the world's most contested and communications-challenged areas. With Leviathan, Armada is taking a major step to advance American leadership in energy and AI through an alternative approach that enables distributed AI training and inference. Leviathan joins the Galleon product line and offers 10x more compute power than Armada's next-largest form factor.

"American energy and AI dominance hinges on one thing: moving massive compute to the edge-fast-where data and low-cost power live," said Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada. "Leviathan, the newest member of our Galleon product line, does exactly that. Each unit delivers megawatt-scale performance in a fraction of the time and much more flexibly than traditional data centers, due to their ability to rapidly adapt to changes in AI chips and cooling, and co-locate with all available land and energy, regardless of its form or location. This latest product launch and funding further accelerate our mission to bridge the digital divide and ensure that the world runs on the American AI stack."

Leviathan, the larger counterpart to Armada's Triton data center in the Galleon product line, has ten times the amount of compute capacity at megawatt scale. Powered by the Armada Edge Platform (AEP), Leviathan delivers autonomous compute and real-world AI with speed, resilience, and reliability. Leviathan is adaptable to customer requirements, designed for scalability with the ability to relocate between locations and markets as customer requirements evolve. Deployable in remote, mission-critical environments, Leviathan can be co-located with stranded natural gas, solar, nuclear, or other alternative energy sources. It can be operational in weeks, eliminating traditional data centers' long timelines and site limitations. As China ramps up efforts to export its AI stack and races to control the compute and energy supply chains of the future, the U.S. and its allies must move faster. Leviathan gives America the infrastructure advantage-modular, sovereign, and ready to deploy-so the U.S. can lead not just in AI development, but in the physical systems that power it. Leviathan enables AI-era dominance by delivering rapid compute power without the heavy infrastructure demands of traditional data centers.

"From day one, we backed Armada because they saw what others missed: America's AI leadership hinges on owning the entire stack-from power and silicon to software-and being able to deploy it anywhere," said Trae' Stephens, Partner at Founders Fund and early Armada backer. "Leviathan drives that vision forward, expanding the Galleon lineup from suitcase-sized edge nodes for lightweight analytics and inference to megawatt-scale modules that can train and serve frontier models in the harshest environments. With a Galleon for every workload, Armada keeps U.S. and allied AI efforts a step ahead."

The launch advances Armada's broader vision for distributed, sovereign AI infrastructure, as outlined in a recent white paper detailing the need to tightly couple energy and compute to sustain U.S. leadership in the global AI race. Armada is partnering with organizations such as Fidelis New Energy and Bakken Energy to deploy Leviathans in strategic locations across the U.S. and allied territories-including North Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, and Louisiana-where surplus power can be converted into high-density compute.

"Leviathan embodies our belief that hardware should behave like software: deployable, upgradeable, and governed entirely by code," said Pradeep Nair, Founding CTO of Armada. "Paired with the turnkey Armada Edge Platform and its growing Marketplace of AI models and applications, Leviathan's liquid-cooled, energy-agnostic modules deliver megawatt-scale training and inference in weeks-bridging the digital divide by bringing AI straight to the edge, where data and power already live."

For more on this launch, read the Founders' Blog .

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge-without compromise.

