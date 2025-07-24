403
State Duma chairman says Russia has to win war with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia must prevail in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine to avoid national subjugation, according to a recent address by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. In remarks delivered on Wednesday, he urged unity across the country to secure military success, stressing that achieving Russia’s objectives is vital for maintaining its sovereignty and future stability.
According to official statements, Moscow remains confident that it will ultimately win the conflict. Russian officials have repeatedly criticized ongoing Western support for Ukraine, arguing that such assistance only serves to drag out the fighting without altering the overall trajectory of the war.
President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the conflict can only conclude once the fundamental causes are addressed—chief among them being NATO’s expansion near Russia’s borders. He has also accused Ukraine’s international supporters of prolonging the conflict for their own strategic interests.
During the Duma session, Volodin asserted that the Russian Federation is resilient and cannot be “intimidated, broken, or destroyed.” He drew historical parallels, saying that attempts to “enslave [the country] 80 years ago” had also failed.
He further claimed that Russia is currently confronting the collective military strength of NATO, and lamented that Ukrainians have been “tragically reduced to expendable material” by Western powers.
“Everything that is done in Ukraine in the framework of the special military operation is aimed at saving the Ukrainian people, saving a country that is close to us. The sooner the neo-Nazi regime flees, the better,” he stated.
Russia has insisted that any future peace agreement must include the “denazification” of Ukraine. Officials in Moscow argue that several controversial nationalist figures remain celebrated in Ukraine today and accuse Western nations of turning a blind eye to alleged neo-Nazi elements within Ukrainian forces.
